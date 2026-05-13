Liberty Financial Solutions Helps Businesses and Individuals Navigate Tax Pressure, Financial Complexity, and Growth

Brad Horton , Founder & CEO, Liberty Financial Solutions CPA

Trusted tax, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services designed to help clients reduce risk, improve financial clarity, and plan for success

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tax laws, IRS pressures, payroll demands, and financial reporting requirements continue to create challenges for businesses and individuals alike, Liberty Financial Solutions is helping clients take a more proactive approach to financial management through expert tax, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services.With a focus on practical guidance and long-term financial stability, Liberty Financial Solutions provides support for clients who need more than routine accounting. The firm works with business owners, high-income earners, executives, and individuals who want experienced financial professionals to help them stay compliant, reduce risk, and make smarter financial decisions.In today’s environment, many companies are looking for ways to strengthen internal systems, improve cash flow visibility, stay ahead of tax obligations, and avoid costly mistakes. At the same time, individuals facing tax concerns or increasingly complex financial situations need timely, credible advice they can trust. Liberty Financial Solutions is positioned to meet both needs through personalized support and a wide range of professional services.“Many people wait until there is a problem before seeking help with taxes or accounting,” said Brad Horton, CEO & Founder, at Liberty Financial Solutions | Horton & Dennis CPA. “Our goal is to help clients get ahead of those issues by providing reliable guidance, strong financial organization, and solutions that create more confidence year-round.”Liberty Financial Solutions offers a full suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of both businesses and individuals, including tax preparation, tax planning, tax resolution, bookkeeping, payroll support, business consulting, CFO services, and accounting oversight. This integrated approach allows clients to work with one trusted team for multiple financial needs rather than piecing services together across providers.For business owners, accurate bookkeeping and dependable accounting are essential to making informed decisions and preparing for growth. For executives and high-net-worth individuals, proactive tax strategy and financial guidance can help reduce exposure, improve planning, and support better long-term outcomes. For those facing IRS concerns, experienced tax resolution support can help bring clarity to difficult situations and provide a path forward.Liberty Financial Solutions also emphasizes education and access, giving prospective clients the opportunity to explore free advice and learn more about the services available before taking the next step. This approach reflects the firm’s commitment to building trust and providing value from the first interaction.As economic uncertainty, tax compliance demands, and operational pressures continue to affect businesses across Texas and beyond, Liberty Financial Solutions remains focused on helping clients simplify the financial side of life and business with experienced, responsive support.Businesses and individuals interested in learning more about Liberty Financial Solutions and its services can visit www.lfsolutions.us

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