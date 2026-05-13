Public meeting for West Maui community center, field house set May 19 in Lahaina

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) encourages community members to attend a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Lahaina Civic Center social hall to share ideas for the new Lahaina community center and field house.

“The West Maui community has expressed the need for a multipurpose gathering space and recreational covered courts for several years,” County DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “We now have the opportunity to provide those two facilities, which will allow the community to heal, bond and make memories for generations to come.”

An open house website, which will collect public feedback from May 20 to June 14, 2026, will be unveiled at the May 19 meeting. The platform will provide space to collect comments and ideas on the layout of the site plan, potential uses for the community center and what sports and activities may be incorporated into the field house.

Locations for the field house and community center have not yet been confirmed, but the site will be near the Lahaina Recreation Center complex. The project team includes DPR and consulting partners G70 International.

The field house will include two regulation-sized basketball courts that can also be used for other court sports. It may also be used as a community distribution center for essential supplies during or after emergencies.

The community center will include a certified commercial kitchen, meeting space for community and individual ‘ohana gatherings, serve as an emergency shelter and provide office space for County staff.

For the original announcement on the field house and community center, visit https://tinyurl.com/westmauifieldhouse. For more information, email [email protected]. For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.