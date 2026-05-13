As Urban Entomology Conference Comes to Atlanta, Real Fleet Solutions Highlights Readiness for Pest Control Operators

Real Fleet Solutions' Maverick truck pest pod with 4.5 - 6 foot bed assembly Commercial skid polytank deck portable in truck Right-front angle of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with side compartment open, showcasing secure equipment storage and professional-grade build.

Real Fleet Solutions highlights fleet-readiness priorities for pest control operators reviewing truck organization, parts, and repair planning in Atlanta.

Pest control companies depend on trucks that are built around the way their technicians actually work.” — Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager, Real Fleet Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pest management professionals gather in Atlanta this month for the 2026 National Conference on Urban Entomology & Invasive Pest Ant Conference, Real Fleet Solutions is highlighting the fleet-readiness priorities pest control operators should be reviewing as service demands continue across Southern growth markets.The Atlanta event, scheduled for May 17–20, brings attention to urban and structural pest issues, including topics that are closely connected to the work pest control professionals perform in residential, commercial, and field-service environments. While Real Fleet Solutions is not affiliated with the conference, the timing creates a relevant planning moment for pest control companies evaluating how well their trucks, equipment layouts, parts access, and repair plans support daily field operations.Real Fleet Solutions previously announced expanded market reach across several key Southern regions, including Metro Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Birmingham, and Charlotte. The company said Atlanta remains an important market for commercial and field-service fleets that need dependable truck upfitting, equipment organization, and support for route-based operations.For pest control operators, vehicle readiness can directly affect how technicians prepare for the day, access equipment, carry application tools, manage storage, and respond to busy route schedules. As service territories expand across metro and surrounding regional markets, operators often place greater emphasis on truck layouts that support organization, durability, and field efficiency.“Pest control companies depend on trucks that are built around the way their technicians actually work,” said Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager at Real Fleet Solutions. “When equipment is organized, parts are accessible, and repair needs are planned for, fleet operators are in a better position to keep their teams ready for demanding service schedules.”Real Fleet Solutions provides truck upfitting for commercial fleets serving industries such as pest control, lawn care, tree care, and other field-service operations. With more than 30 years of experience, the company supports businesses that rely on purpose-built vehicles for daily work, equipment storage, route readiness, and long-term fleet performance.The company said pest control businesses evaluating replacement trucks, fleet additions, or upgrades to existing units should consider several practical questions: whether technicians can access equipment quickly, whether storage areas are durable enough for daily use, whether frequently needed parts are available, and whether repair planning is built into the broader fleet strategy.Real Fleet Solutions also provides design, fabrication, repair, and support services for fleet operators. Its work includes helping customers review existing truck setups, identify operational needs, and plan improved upfitting solutions based on the way each business uses its vehicles in the field.As industry activity continues in Atlanta and across other Southern markets, Real Fleet Solutions said it will continue focusing on the practical needs of pest control and field-service fleets, including truck upfitting, retrofit work, parts support, and repair planning.For more information, visit RealFleetSolutions.com.About Real Fleet SolutionsReal Fleet Solutions specializes in truck upfitting for commercial fleets serving industries such as pest control, lawn care, tree care, and other field-service operations. Founded in 1990, the company provides design, fabrication, repair, and support services to fleet operators across the United States.

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