Howard Miller Memorial Enters New Era With Employee Ownership

Howard Miller Memorial Logo

Longtime Howard Miller leaders will continue the brand’s memorial products legacy with a focus on stability, care and American-made urns.

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howard Miller Memorial, a business known for thoughtfully designed memorial products that help families honor and remember loved ones, has entered a new chapter under the ownership of longtime Howard Miller leaders Andrew Christmann and Eric Greenberg.The newly formed Howard Miller Memorial LLC has acquired the Howard Miller Memorial business, including inventory, customer and vendor information, product designs, marketing assets, catalog data and the rights to continue operating under the Howard Miller Memorial name. The product line includes urns, clock urns, scattering tubes, keepsakes and memorial medallions.Christmann and Greenberg, who will serve as co-owners of Howard Miller Memorial, bring more than 30 years of combined experience with Howard Miller, Hekman and Ridgeway. Greenberg will serve as CEO, leading revenue generation, eCommerce strategy and channel growth. Christmann will serve as COO, leading marketing operations, creative execution, technical support and the systems needed to support the business.Christmann spent more than 10 years with Howard Miller. He began in Hekman Contract before moving into broader digital and marketing leadership across Howard Miller, Hekman and Ridgeway. He was promoted to Digital Marketing Manager and later named Director of Marketing. In that role, Christmann led creative and technical teams responsible for the full spectrum of marketing support, from traditional catalog creation to digital content development.Greenberg spent more than 20 years with Howard Miller, beginning his career in field sales. He eventually managed the Southwest territory for Howard Miller, Hekman and Ridgeway before moving into eCommerce leadership. As Global eCommerce Director, he helped pioneer the domestic and global eCommerce strategy for Howard Miller, Hekman and Ridgeway, building new sales channels and positioning legacy brands for modern digital growth.“Howard Miller Memorial is a meaningful business because it serves families during some of life’s most personal moments,” Greenberg said. “Andrew and I understand the history of the brand, the products, the customers and the level of care this category requires. Our goal is to bring stability, focus and responsible growth to the next chapter of the company.”Christmann said the strength of the new company lies in the balance between Greenberg’s revenue generation experience and his own operational and marketing background.“Eric brings a deep understanding of sales channels, eCommerce strategy and revenue growth,” Christmann said. “My focus has been on the creative, technical and operational support needed to bring products to market with consistency and care. Together, we believe that combination gives Howard Miller Memorial the leadership balance it needs to preserve the brand while building for the future.”Despite the closure of the legacy Howard Miller plant in Zeeland, Michigan, Howard Miller Memorial plans to continue the tradition of American-made urns and will continue to manufacture a significant portion of its available products in the United States.The company will continue to offer a curated assortment of memorial products, including wood urns, clock urns, keepsakes, memorial medallions and scattering tubes. The near-term focus will be on supporting existing customers, strengthening product availability, improving digital presentation and evaluating opportunities for future product development.While Howard Miller Memorial will now operate as a separate company, the transition is rooted in long-standing respect for the Howard Miller legacy and the customers, suppliers and partners who helped build the business.“Andrew and I grew up professionally inside these brands,” Greenberg said. “We know the people, the products, the standards and the responsibility that comes with carrying the Howard Miller Memorial name forward.”Product availability and additional company updates will be shared at www.howardmillermemorial.com About Howard Miller MemorialHoward Miller Memorial offers thoughtfully designed memorial products that help families honor and remember loved ones. The product line includes urns, clock urns, keepsakes, memorial medallions and scattering tubes, combining meaningful design with the craftsmanship and product heritage associated with the Howard Miller name.Howard Miller Memorial LLC is owned by Andrew Christmann and Eric Greenberg. Greenberg serves as CEO and Christmann serves as COO.For more information, visit www.howardmillermemorial.com

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