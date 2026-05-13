Courtroom5 Puts Free Civil Court Guidance Inside Anthropic's Claude

Three jurisdiction-aware tools — case assessment, deadline tracking, and next-step guidance — now free in Claude conversations across all 50 U.S. states.

Most people don't know they have legal rights until it's too late to use them. Claude can now meet them where they are — in the moment they're scared and searching for answers.” — Sonja Ebron, CEO and Co-Founder, Courtroom5

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtroom5, a public benefit corporation serving self-represented civil litigants, today joined Anthropic's Claude for the Legal Industry launch with a new MCP (Model Context Protocol) connector. Through the connector, anyone using Claude can now access three jurisdiction-aware legal tools — for free, in plain English, across all 50 states.The launch puts free civil legal guidance in front of a population most legal technology has historically overlooked: the nearly 80% of civil litigants in the United States who appear in court without an attorney, typically because they cannot afford one. Without guidance, many lose their cases on procedural technicalities — missed deadlines, wrong forms, wrong court — before a judge ever hears the merits."Most people don't know they have legal rights until it's too late to use them," said Sonja Ebron, CEO and co-founder of Courtroom5. "Claude can now meet them where they are — in the moment they're scared and searching for answers.""Most people facing a lawsuit don't know what a motion is, let alone when they have to file one," Ebron added. "The tools answer those questions in plain English, in the moment, for free."Three tools, built for non-lawyersThe Courtroom5 MCP connector exposes three civil litigation tools to Claude conversations:• case_intake_assessment evaluates a user's situation and identifies applicable legal claims, the right court, and concrete first steps.• deadline_calculator returns procedural deadlines and miss-consequences by state and court level. Launch coverage includes 15 high-volume states; full 50-state coverage is on the post-launch roadmap.• next_step_guidance surfaces the 2–3 most important actions for litigants already in active civil cases.All three tools are scoped to civil matters — landlord-tenant disputes, debt collection, breach of contract, wage claims, small claims, and family civil matters — and respond in plain English at an 8th-grade reading level.Founded by two women who lived the problemCourtroom5 was co-founded by Sonja Ebron and Debra Slone, both of whom had navigated civil litigation without an attorney before building the company. Since launch, the platform's LAW Accelerator has served more than 12,000 self-represented litigants across all 50 states."We built Courtroom5 because we lived this," said Debra Slone, co-founder of Courtroom5. "We know what it feels like to walk into a courtroom alone with no idea what the rules even are. The legal system shouldn't reward only the people who can afford to learn its rules."Courtroom5 is a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, a Techstars graduate, and a recipient of the American Bar Association's Woman of Legal Tech recognition.How to use itClaude users can add the Courtroom5 connector by visiting claude.ai → Settings → Connectors → Courtroom5 and describing their legal situation in plain language.About Courtroom5Courtroom5 builds tools for people in civil court without a lawyer. Through its LAW Accelerator platform, Courtroom5 helps self-represented litigants assess their cases, meet procedural deadlines, draft court documents, and litigate competently across all 50 U.S. states. Learn more at courtroom5.com

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