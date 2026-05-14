JoyLiving.ai Launches AI Voice-Enabled Resident Hotline at Asbury Methodist Village

JoyLiving AI Receptionist at Asbury Methodist Senior Living

New conversational AI technology helps residents access community information more easily while supporting staff responsiveness and communication

We believe technologies like JoyLiving can help senior living communities enhance both operational efficiency and the resident experience.” — Costin Tuculescu, CEO

YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JoyLiving by ONSCREEN today announced the launch of its voice-enabled resident hotline at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, Maryland, providing residents with a simple and accessible way to receive community information by phone.Developed through a collaborative effort between Asbury Communities, ThriveWell Tech, and JoyLiving by ONSCREEN, the initiative reflects Asbury’s continued commitment to exploring innovative technologies that enhance communication, accessibility, and the resident experience in senior living communities. ThriveWell Tech worked alongside Asbury and JoyLiving to support implementation planning, systems coordination, and deployment strategy for the new resident communication platform.Powered by JoyLiving’s conversational AI receptionist , Joy, the hotline allows residents to call in for timely updates about activities, dining menus, community events, policies, and other day-to-day information — without needing to navigate apps, websites, or resident portals. Residents can also listen to the community’s Weekly News Digest on demand, replacing a previously manual recording process and making updates more accessible across the community.In April 2026, Joy handled more than 700 resident inquiries at Asbury Methodist Village, automatically resolving 7 out of 10 without staff intervention. The month included 126 maintenance work orders captured, 146 questions answered about daily activities and community events, 112 questions answered about same-day restaurant menus, 179 on-demand deliveries of the community news digest, and hundreds more covering directory lookups, facility hours, tech support, billing questions, and wellness services.“At Asbury Methodist Village, we’re always exploring meaningful ways to make information more accessible and improve the resident experience,” said Michelle Curnow, Vice President of Sales and Brand at Asbury Communities. “This collaboration brought together operational expertise, technology innovation, and a shared focus on resident-centered service. The result is a communication tool that helps simplify everyday interactions for residents while supporting our teams in delivering responsive, person-centered experiences.”The Asbury Methodist Village deployment includes a live integration with Go Icon, a leading senior living engagement, communication, and experience management platform. This integration enables Joy to access current community information from the Go Icon platform such as activities, events, and dining updates in real time. JoyLiving has also completed its integration with TELS maintenance management software and expects to launch the capability shortly, allowing residents to submit and manage maintenance requests through simple phone conversations.“Integrations like these are what make the future of senior living technology so exciting,” said Ryan Galea, CEO of Go Icon. “By connecting JoyLiving with Go Icon’s real-time community data, residents gain an even more seamless, intuitive way to stay informed, engaged, and connected throughout their daily lives.”“At Asbury Methodist Village, we’re seeing how conversational AI can make everyday communication easier and more accessible for residents while helping staff respond more efficiently,” said Costin Tuculescu, CEO and Co-founder of JoyLiving by ONSCREEN. “Working closely with Asbury Communities and ThriveWell Tech allowed us to tailor the implementation around the needs of both residents and staff while integrating with the systems the community already uses every day.”JoyLiving’s platform is designed to help senior living communities connect resident communication tools with the operational systems staff already use every day. In addition to Go Icon and TELS, JoyLiving is expanding its integration roadmap to include platforms such as PointClickCare, Speak2Family, WelcomeHome, and other technologies commonly used across senior living and healthcare settings.Beyond the resident hotline, JoyLiving supports a range of communication and workflow capabilities for senior living communities. These include answering resident, family, prospect, and vendor calls with community-specific information; delivering spoken community updates and announcements by phone; routing resident questions and service requests to the appropriate teams; supporting maintenance and service request workflows through integrated systems; providing staff with call summaries and follow-up notifications; conducting scheduled resident check-in and wellness calls; helping communities identify common resident needs and communication trends; and extending support across phone, tablet, and TV-based experiences.These capabilities help reduce administrative burden, improve responsiveness, and allow staff to spend more time focused on meaningful resident and family interactions.“We believe technologies like JoyLiving can help senior living communities enhance both operational efficiency and the resident experience,” Tuculescu added. “We’re excited to partner with forward-thinking organizations that are exploring new ways to support residents, empower staff, and strengthen communication across their communities.”JoyLiving supports organizations across independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and related care settings.About JoyLiving by ONSCREENJoyLiving by ONSCREEN is a voice-enabled communication and workflow platform built for senior living. Powered by its conversational assistant, Joy, the platform helps communities answer calls, automate routine communication tasks, support resident check-ins, and improve responsiveness across phone, tablet, and TV-based experiences.Media ContactsAsbury CommunitiesContact: Michelle CurnowTitle: Vice President of Sales and BrandEmail: mcurnow@asbury.orgThriveWell TechContact: Nick PatelTitle: President & CEOEmail: nkpatel@thrivewelltech.com

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