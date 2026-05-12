Helena District Court Dismisses Mr. Bail Inc.’s Request to Overturn Insurance Commissioner Brown’s Emergency Suspension and Cease and Desist Order

May 11, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — A Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Montana Insurance Commissioner James Brown challenging his suspension of Mr. Bail Inc.’s surety insurance producer license, as well as the license of one of its employees, Anna Yarbro. The legal filing requested District Court Judge Kathy Seeley overturn Commissioner Brown’s emergency suspension order. The legal proceeding arises from a series of troubling incidents involving Mr. Bail Inc., a Virginia-based entity operating as a bail bond company in Montana. The most recent incident was the fatal shooting of Joshua Wykle at a convenience store parking lot in Missoula. Following that shooting, Commissioner Brown – who regulates bail bond companies and bail bond agents – revoked the licenses of two of the agents involved. Due in part to the strength of the Commissioner’s case, the two individuals did not challenge the revocations, which are now final. Further, Commissioner Brown suspended the license of their employer, Mr. Bail Inc., and ordered the company to cease operating in Montana. As a consequence of the court’s order of dismissal, the underlying emergency suspension order remains in place unless and until modified by further administrative or judicial action. “The court found good cause to dismiss the petitioners’ lawsuit, leaving the emergency suspension and cease and desist order issued by our office fully in effect,” agency Communications Director Tyler Newcombe said. “For Montanans who expect their regulators to act quickly in situations involving immediate threats to public safety, this legal outcome should be reassuring. Commissioner Brown has now successfully fended off two lawsuits designed to prevent him from exercising his authority to protect Montanans from those who act outside of the law.” The now dismissed case is captioned Anna Lisa Yarbro et al. vs. Montana State Auditor, Case No. DV-25-2026-0000253-IJ, filed in the Montana First Judicial District Court, Lewis and Clark County. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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