Marketing Consultants Group LLC Announces Pre-IPO Investment Opportunity, New Technologies To Solve World Hunger Problem
Every 3.6 Seconds A Person Dies Of Hunger. 75% Of Them Are Children. At Last! New Technologies And Our New, Different, Superior, Results-Proven Action Plan Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation. White Paper/Action Plan authored by CEO Ronnie Schmidt
Our New Affordable Advertising Airships, Aerial Extravaganza Marketing Campaigns Will Look Like The Product Being Promoted, Drive More Consumers In High-Traffic Consumer Venues To Our Client's Web Sites, Call Centers, Stores, Converting More Consumers Into Customers.
Our New Indoor Digital Signs Advertising Systems (Remotely-Managed) Will Be Placed In High-Traffic Consumer Locations, Get Better Sales Results For Less Cost Than Traditional Ad Medium Get At Higher Costs
Our New Audio Home Tours Marketing Systems Provide Realtors With The Selling Systems Solutions Toll To Dominate Their Listing Appointments And Presentations By Giving Sellers What They Really Want - 24/7 Sales Accountability
Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, (MarketingConsultantsGroup.com) a marketing/advertising technology company, whose CEO generated over $252 million in sales with multiple Fortune 500 companies, announced a new pre-IPO investment opportunity.
The company is raising $50 million in growth capital to accelerate deployment of new technologies to solve the world hunger problem, deploy new ad medium platforms and expand its portfolio of marketing and advertising selling systems solutions.
To preview the Marketing Consultants Group LLC's offering visit MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/investors.
SEC Filing: Form D filing available at sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1856928
Important Investment Disclaimers This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers will be made only through appropriate offering documents to qualified investors. All investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market projections represent management's best judgment based on current information and are subject to change.
Securities offered through this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
Ronnie Schmidt
Marketing Consultants Group LLC
+1 800-330-8908 ext. 807
Ronnie.Schmidt@MarketingConsultantsGroup.com
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