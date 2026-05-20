Marketing Consultants Group LLC Announces Pre-IPO Investment Opportunity, New Technologies To Solve World Hunger Problem

Every 3.6 Seconds A Person Dies Of Hunger. 75% Of Them Are Children. At Last! New Technologies And Our New, Different, Superior, Results-Proven Action Plan Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation. White Paper/Action Plan authored by CEO Ronnie Schmidt

Our New Affordable Advertising Airships, Aerial Extravaganza Marketing Campaigns Will Look Like The Product Being Promoted, Drive More Consumers In High-Traffic Consumer Venues To Our Client's Web Sites, Call Centers, Stores, Converting More Consumers Into Customers.

Our New Indoor Digital Signs Advertising Systems (Remotely-Managed) Will Be Placed In High-Traffic Consumer Locations, Get Better Sales Results For Less Cost Than Traditional Ad Medium Get At Higher Costs

Our New Audio Home Tours Marketing Systems Provide Realtors With The Selling Systems Solutions Toll To Dominate Their Listing Appointments And Presentations By Giving Sellers What They Really Want - 24/7 Sales Accountability