Tasman Holiday Parks Expands New Zealand Footprint with Acquisition of Hahei Beach Resort and Raglan Sunset Motel

Hahei Beach Resort Aerial Hahei Entertainment Precinct Hahei Beach Resort.

Tasman Holiday Parks further strengthening its growing New Zealand network and commitment to regional tourism investment.

These acquisitions represent more than network growth, signaling a long-term commitment to regional investment, tourism infrastructure and destination development across New Zealand” — Nikki Milne CEO

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tasman Holiday Parks has today announced the acquisition of Hahei Beach Resort in the Coromandel and Raglan Sunset in Waikato,further strengthening the company’s growing presence across New Zealand and reinforcing its commitment to investing in regionaltourism and local communities. Located just moments from the world-famous Hot Water Beach and Cathedral Cove, Hahei BeachResort is one of New Zealand’s most iconic coastal escapes. Known for its turquoise waters, relaxed atmosphere and connectionto nature, the property offers a mix of modern accommodation, hot tubs, family-friendly facilities and onsite food and beverageexperiences, making it a sought-after base for travellers exploring the Coromandel.Raglan Sunset brings a different kind of coastal energy to the Tasman portfolio, positioned in the heart of one of New Zealand’smost beloved surf towns. Famous for its laid-back lifestyle, black sand beaches, vibrant café culture and world-class surf breaks,the property offers guests easy access to the very best of the Waikato west coast.Tasman Holiday Parks CEO Nikki Milne said the acquisitions represent more than network growth, signaling a long-term commitment to regional investment, tourism infrastructure and destination development across New Zealand. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome both Hahei Beach Resort and Raglan Sunset into the Tasman family. These destinations perfectly reflect the kinds of experiences today’s travellers are searching for, places thatencourage people to slow down, reconnect and genuinely switch off.”“From the barefoot beauty and natural wonder of Hahei to theeffortless surf culture and sunsets of Raglan, these are destinations with deep emotional connection and enormous future potential.”“Importantly, we see these acquisitions as an opportunity to continue investing into regional tourism, supporting local economies andenhancing the guest experience through thoughtful property improvements and long-term development.” “Our focus is always on ensuring our parks and resorts positively contribute to the communities they operate within, creating placespeople are proud to visit, work in and return to for generations to come.”Hahei Beach Limited Director Vaughan Magnusson said “The shareholders are pleased these exceptional properties are moving to acustodian committed to ongoing investment and an enhanced guest experience. Tasman’s track record of improving recently acquiredholiday parks gives us confidence they will continue to build on our legacy of improvements. It has been a privilege to own and improvethese assets, and we believe new ownership will unlock further untapped potential.”Tasman Holiday Parks intends to progressively enhance both properties through strategic upgrades and investment, while carefullypreserving the unique character, local charm and natural beauty that make the destinations so special.The acquisitions form part of Tasman Holiday Parks’ broader trans-Tasman growth strategy, with the business continuing to invest inhigh-quality tourism assets that strengthen regional visitation, support local operators and encourage travellers to explore more ofAustralia and New Zealand’s backyard.Guests can expect future enhancements across both properties designed to elevate comfort, amenity and experience, while stayingtrue to the relaxed, authentic spirit that has made Hahei and Raglan favourites among Kiwi holidaymakers for decades.For media enquiries:Tasman Media Teamemail : media@tasmanholidayparks.com

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