ASP FOUNDATION HONORS THREE TROOPERS FOR COURAGE AND SERVICE AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY

[Left–Right] Lieutenant Colonel Jason Aaron, Trooper First Class Jacob Price, Trooper Ethan Hiland, Trooper First Class Brady Nuckels, and Lieutenant Colonel Mike Kennedy

May 12, 2026

BENTON, Ark. — Three Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers were jointly awarded the prestigious Arkansas State Police Trooper of the Year Award for 2025 during the annual ASP Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Arkansas State Police Foundation at the Benton Event Center.

Trooper Ethan Hiland, Trooper First Class Brady Nuckels, and Trooper First Class Jacob Price were recognized for their bravery and decisive actions during a June 2025 encounter involving a wanted suspect.

The incident occurred as Troopers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to apprehend Felipe Millan-Gomez, 33, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Millan-Gomez was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping that occurred in June of 2025, in Manistee County, Michigan. Authorities reported that Millan-Gomez threatened a woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive, and later took control of her vehicle. He was considered armed and dangerous

Troopers Hiland, Nuckels, and Price, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service, located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Carlisle. Millan-Gomez exited the vehicle while brandishing a weapon. Troopers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Millan-Gomez was pronounced deceased at the scene

In August 2025, the Twenty-Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney determined that the Troopers’ use of deadly force was lawful and fully justified

“The actions of Troopers Hiland, Nuckels, and Price that day were nothing short of heroic,” ASP Director Col. Mike Hagar said. “They demonstrated exceptional courage in a dangerous situation, and this honor is well deserved.”

During the ceremony, Hagar introduced the keynote speaker Sergeant Major (Ret.) Tom Smith.

SGM Smith, a native of Dardanelle, retired from the U.S. Army in December 2016 after nearly 25 years of service, including 13 years with a Special Missions Unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. A former member of the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, he won the Army’s Best Ranger Competition in 1998 and deployed 14 times in support of the Global War on Terrorism. His awards include eight Bronze Star Medals – one for valor – the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and the Purple Heart

Others recognized in today’s ceremony:

ASP Employee of the Year

Criminal Investigations Division – Internet Crimes Against Children Intelligence Analyst Lenore Paladino

Trooper’s Cross Award

Trooper Jackson Daniell

Special Agent David Fielding

Trooper Nash Thomas

TFC Tyler Van Schoyck

Corporal Eric Wold

Corporal Paul Meeks

Distinguished Meritorious Service Awards

Special Agent David Moss

Corporal Dustin Thompson

Medal of Valor

Sgt. Dustin Arnold

Sgt. Andrew Ault

Sgt. Dakotah Bailey

TFC Justin Cherry

Trooper John Crow

Corporal Kendrick Davis

TFC Trevor Dew

Sgt. Jackson Dorman

Trooper Ethan Hiland

TFC Tyler Langley

TFC Brady Nuckels

TFC Jacob Price

TFC Mason Redding

Corporal Dylan Robbins

Corporal Paul Meeks

TFC Justin Parker

Lifesaving Awards

Trooper Hunter Glover

TFC Isaac Lawson

Trooper Steven Plyler

TFC Quinton Maag

Official Commendations:

TFC Jacob Byrd

TFC Ethan Carlton

Corporal Britt Clements

Chief Rado Operator Jessica Dietz

Investigator Haley Eby

Special Agent Mark Fallis

Special Agent David Harrell

Telecom Specialist Philip Housdan

Special Agent Kevin Hrabal

Corporal Ben Ibarra

Trooper Nathan Jynes

Telecom Specialist Harlie Loftis

Telecom Specialist Hannah Marshall

Sergeant Tyler Nelson

Trooper Justin Parrish

Telecom Operator Jada Price

Special Agent Paul Robson

Corporal Christopher Short

Trooper Jackson Shumate

Telecom Supervisor Philicity Sivley

Trooper Connor Vrooman

Distinguished Service Awards

Griffin Glynn

Micah Hoffman

Federico Revuelta

Kaitlin Rickard

Jeremiah Thompson

Officer Kyle Naish (Springdale Police Department)

Secretary of State Award

In addition, 11 Troopers were awarded special citations from the Arkansas Secretary of State for their work in the double homicide investigation and arrest that occurred in Devil’s Den State Park in July of 2025.

Those citations were awarded to:

Lt. Eric Lee

Lt. Phillip Pierce

Special Agent Thurmond Lunsford

Special Agent Skyler McElroy

Special Agent Dale Bailey

Special Agent Dwight Roam

Special Agent Gregg Bray

Special Agent Jaran McCormick

Sgt. Sor Lee

Special Agent Allen Hamilton

Special Agent Jed Bolyard

Springdale Police Sgt. Kyle Naish

FBI SOS Award Recipients:

Agent Blake Downing

Agent Matthew Caravella

Agent Rachael Peatross

Agent Brittney Murphy

Agent Jared Simpson