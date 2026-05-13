ASP FOUNDATION HONORS THREE TROOPERS FOR COURAGE AND SERVICE AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY
May 12, 2026
BENTON, Ark. — Three Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers were jointly awarded the prestigious Arkansas State Police Trooper of the Year Award for 2025 during the annual ASP Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Arkansas State Police Foundation at the Benton Event Center.
Trooper Ethan Hiland, Trooper First Class Brady Nuckels, and Trooper First Class Jacob Price were recognized for their bravery and decisive actions during a June 2025 encounter involving a wanted suspect.
The incident occurred as Troopers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to apprehend Felipe Millan-Gomez, 33, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Millan-Gomez was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping that occurred in June of 2025, in Manistee County, Michigan. Authorities reported that Millan-Gomez threatened a woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive, and later took control of her vehicle. He was considered armed and dangerous
Troopers Hiland, Nuckels, and Price, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service, located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Carlisle. Millan-Gomez exited the vehicle while brandishing a weapon. Troopers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Millan-Gomez was pronounced deceased at the scene
In August 2025, the Twenty-Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney determined that the Troopers’ use of deadly force was lawful and fully justified
“The actions of Troopers Hiland, Nuckels, and Price that day were nothing short of heroic,” ASP Director Col. Mike Hagar said. “They demonstrated exceptional courage in a dangerous situation, and this honor is well deserved.”
During the ceremony, Hagar introduced the keynote speaker Sergeant Major (Ret.) Tom Smith.
SGM Smith, a native of Dardanelle, retired from the U.S. Army in December 2016 after nearly 25 years of service, including 13 years with a Special Missions Unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. A former member of the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, he won the Army’s Best Ranger Competition in 1998 and deployed 14 times in support of the Global War on Terrorism. His awards include eight Bronze Star Medals – one for valor – the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and the Purple Heart
Others recognized in today’s ceremony:
ASP Employee of the Year
Criminal Investigations Division – Internet Crimes Against Children Intelligence Analyst Lenore Paladino
Trooper’s Cross Award
Trooper Jackson Daniell
Special Agent David Fielding
Trooper Nash Thomas
TFC Tyler Van Schoyck
Corporal Eric Wold
Corporal Paul Meeks
Distinguished Meritorious Service Awards
Special Agent David Moss
Corporal Dustin Thompson
Medal of Valor
Sgt. Dustin Arnold
Sgt. Andrew Ault
Sgt. Dakotah Bailey
TFC Justin Cherry
Trooper John Crow
Corporal Kendrick Davis
TFC Trevor Dew
Sgt. Jackson Dorman
Trooper Ethan Hiland
TFC Tyler Langley
TFC Brady Nuckels
TFC Jacob Price
TFC Mason Redding
Corporal Dylan Robbins
Corporal Paul Meeks
TFC Justin Parker
Lifesaving Awards
Trooper Hunter Glover
TFC Isaac Lawson
Trooper Steven Plyler
TFC Quinton Maag
Official Commendations:
TFC Jacob Byrd
TFC Ethan Carlton
Corporal Britt Clements
Chief Rado Operator Jessica Dietz
Investigator Haley Eby
Special Agent Mark Fallis
Special Agent David Harrell
Telecom Specialist Philip Housdan
Special Agent Kevin Hrabal
Corporal Ben Ibarra
Trooper Nathan Jynes
Telecom Specialist Harlie Loftis
Telecom Specialist Hannah Marshall
Sergeant Tyler Nelson
Trooper Justin Parrish
Telecom Operator Jada Price
Special Agent Paul Robson
Corporal Christopher Short
Trooper Jackson Shumate
Telecom Supervisor Philicity Sivley
Trooper Connor Vrooman
Distinguished Service Awards
Griffin Glynn
Micah Hoffman
Federico Revuelta
Kaitlin Rickard
Jeremiah Thompson
Officer Kyle Naish (Springdale Police Department)
Secretary of State Award
In addition, 11 Troopers were awarded special citations from the Arkansas Secretary of State for their work in the double homicide investigation and arrest that occurred in Devil’s Den State Park in July of 2025.
Those citations were awarded to:
Lt. Eric Lee
Lt. Phillip Pierce
Special Agent Thurmond Lunsford
Special Agent Skyler McElroy
Special Agent Dale Bailey
Special Agent Dwight Roam
Special Agent Gregg Bray
Special Agent Jaran McCormick
Sgt. Sor Lee
Special Agent Allen Hamilton
Special Agent Jed Bolyard
Springdale Police Sgt. Kyle Naish
FBI SOS Award Recipients:
Agent Blake Downing
Agent Matthew Caravella
Agent Rachael Peatross
Agent Brittney Murphy
Agent Jared Simpson
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