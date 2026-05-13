(Update) Free Transportation Now Available in Gulf and Franklin Counties

Update: September 29, 2025

Big Bend Transit (BBT) is pleased to share that registered passengers in Franklin County ride free on our local services.

In addition, we are offering the following free regional trips:

Tuesdays: Walmart shopping trips in Crawfordville

Walmart shopping trips in Crawfordville Thursdays: Trips to Tallahassee

To help connect eligible residents, please share our Passenger Applications, Ride Brochures, and Rider Guides with potential passengers through your offices, partner agencies, and other community locations.

How to Register

Residents who have not yet registered can contact our office to obtain an application or access materials online. Paper copies are available upon request.

Materials for Distribution (attached/available upon request):

Passenger Application

Ride Brochure

Rider Guide

Thank you for your ongoing partnership in improving mobility for Franklin County. If you require bulk copies or have questions about scheduling, eligibility, or coordination, please don’t hesitate to let us know—BBT is ready to assist.

Big Bend Transit, Inc.

P.O. Box 1721

Tallahassee, FL 32302

850-574-6266 Ext. 101

850-574-1531 Fax

smitchell@bigbendtransit.org

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Free Transportation Now Available in Gulf and Franklin Counties

Big Bend Transit Offers Rides for Medical, Work, School, Shopping, and More – Apply Today!

GULF & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, FL – Big Bend Transit (BBT) is excited to announce the launch of free weekday transportation for eligible residents in Gulf and Franklin Counties through Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) Program.

This program offers free rides Monday through Friday to help residents get to:

Doctor appointments

Jobs and interviews

School or training programs

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and more

Services are available at no cost once your TD application is approved. Residents may qualify for this free transportation service if they are:

Age 60 or older

Have a low income (based on federal poverty guidelines)

Have a disability or health condition preventing you from driving

Do not own or have access to a vehicle

Cannot afford to travel by other means

“This program is for people who need transportation help but don’t have it,” said Shawn Mitchell, General Manager of Big Bend Transit. “We want seniors, low-income families, and people with disabilities to know that reliable, free transportation is now available — and we’ll help you apply.”

To get started, call your county’s transit line to request an application. A staff member will guide you through the eligibility process, help you fill out your paperwork, and schedule your rides once approved.

Gulf County: (850) 229-6550

Franklin County: (850) 229-6550

Big Bend Transit is hiring drivers and dispatchers in both counties. If you’re community minded and looking for meaningful work, apply today and become part of a mission that matters.

In addition, Big Bend Transit has been a valuable partner for the RideOn program by offering both transit solutions and extended coverage for the Emergency Ride Home (ERH) service available in the areas they serve. To qualify for the ERH, sign up and begin logging your commute trips here: www.rideontogether.org.