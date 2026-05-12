Outdoor court and playfield improvements at Peter Buck mini park

Peter Buck Mini Park

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Design and Construction will begin a two-phase improvement project at Peter Buck Mini Park is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18, 2026.

The projects include reconstructing the park’s basketball/volleyball court and rehabilitating the open field area to improve accessibility and bring the park into compliance with current ADA standards.

Reconstruction of the play court will begin May 18, requiring its closure at that time. Improvements to the playfield will follow on June 18, resulting in the closure of the remainder of the mini park. Both projects are anticipated to be completed, with the full park reopening to the public, by Summer 2027, weather and site conditions permitting.

Play Court at Peter Buck Mini Park

Play court improvements will include demolition and reconstruction of the court’s base and pavement, surfacing, striping, and installation of new volleyball posts and fencing. This improvement, valued at $271,980, will be completed by JBC Engineering and Construction LLC.

Open field improvements will include minor grading, topsoil placement, and grassing; mitigation of tree roots; and upgrades to the automatic irrigation and potable water systems. Two new ADA-compliant drinking fountains and a backflow preventer meeting Board of Water Supply cross-connection control requirements will also be installed. New picnic tables with concrete pads will be added, and the walkway connecting the nearby transit stop to the existing playground. This project, valued at $877,154, will be completed by Henry’s Equipment and Rental Sales, Inc.

Work for both projects is expected to take place on weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (excluding holidays). Together, these two projects represent a $1,149,134 investment in the future of your City parks. The public is advised to avoid the area, as the entire park will remain an active construction zone.

Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8400.

To request auxiliary aids or services, accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Please note that we may not be able to fulfill requests without sufficient advance notice.

—PAU—