Improvements to outdoor court, playfield beginning at Peter Buck Mini Park

Peter Buck Mini Park in Kalihi

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Design and Construction are pleased to announce a two-phase improvement project at Peter Buck Mini Park is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18, 2026.

The projects include reconstructing the park’s basketball/volleyball court and rehabilitating the open field area to bring the park into compliance with current ADA standards.

The effort to rebuild the play court will begin May 18, requiring the closure of the court at that time, with the field improvements beginning June 18 and resulting in the closure of the rest of the mini park. Both projects are expected to be completed, and the full park reopened to the public, by summer 2027.

Play court improvements will include demolition and reconstruction of the court’s base and pavement, surfacing, striping, and installation of new volleyball posts and fencing. This improvement, valued at $271,980, will be completed by JBC Engineering and Construction LLC.

Open field improvements will include minor grading, topsoil placement, and grassing; mitigation of tree roots; and upgrades to the automatic irrigation and potable water systems. Two new ADA-compliant drinking fountains and a backflow preventer meeting Board of Water Supply cross-connection control requirements will also be installed. New picnic tables with concrete pads will be added, and the walkway connecting the nearby transit stop to the existing playground. This project, valued at $877,154, will be completed by Henry’s Equipment and Rental Sales, Inc.

Work for both projects is expected to take place on weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (excluding holidays). Together, these two projects represent a $1,149,134 investment in the future of your City parks. The public is advised to avoid the area, as the entire park will remain an active construction zone. Located just mauka of the H-1 Freeway on Houghtailing Street in Kalihi, the 1.23-acre mini park was transferred to the City in December 1972.

Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8400. If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks