Mentavi Health Sponsors Stomp Out Stigma 5K in Hometown Grand Rapids

Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD is the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depression, and related conditions.

Grand Rapids–based Mentavi Health joins the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan as a Bridge Sponsor for the May 16, 2026, awareness walk

Stigma is one of the most persistent barriers in mental health, and chipping away at it takes consistent, public effort from across the community, including from companies like ours.” — Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentavi Health , an evidence-based digital mental health care company, is proud to serve as a Bridge Sponsor of the 2026 Stomp Out Stigma 5K , the annual mental health awareness and suicide prevention walk hosted by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and its flagship be nice. program . The walk will take place Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. EDT, beginning at Grand Valley State University's Pew Campus Seward Parking Lot on the downtown Grand Rapids campus.Now in its 24th year, Stomp Out Stigma brings together community members, families, clinicians, and advocates from across West Michigan to walk in support of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The free, public event invites participants to challenge the stigma that too often keeps people from seeking the care they need, and to honor loved ones affected by mental illness and suicide loss.For Mentavi, sponsoring the walk is both deeply personal and mission-aligned. The company was founded in Grand Rapids in 2018 as ADHD Online and remains headquartered in the community where many of its team members live, work, and raise families. In addition to its sponsorship, Mentavi will field a team of employees walking together on May 16 in support of the cause. The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's longstanding effort to reduce stigma and connect people with care reflects values Mentavi shares, that mental health is health, and that no one should feel alone in seeking help."Stigma is one of the most persistent barriers in mental health, and chipping away at it takes consistent, public effort from across the community, including from companies like ours," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan has been doing that work in West Michigan for 36 years. We're proud to stand alongside them and to use our voice, our team, and our hometown roots to help carry the message forward."For the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, sponsorships like Mentavi's are central to making the annual walk possible and growing its reach across the region."We're so grateful to have Mentavi Health joining us as a sponsor of this year's Stomp Out Stigma 5K," said Rachael Braginton, Fund Development Coordinator, at the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. "Support like theirs helps us reach more people in West Michigan with the message that mental health is something we can talk about openly, and that no one has to walk that path alone. Having a Grand Rapids–based mental health care provider walking alongside our community sends a powerful signal: stigma loses ground when neighbors show up for each other."Registration for the Stomp Out Stigma 5K is free and open to the public, with participants encouraged to fundraise in support of the be nice. program. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive the official 2026 event T-shirt. More information and registration are available at https://benice.dojiggy.io/sos26/Campaign/Details If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.About Mentavi HealthFounded in 2018 as ADHD Online and named to the 2022 cohort of Michigan’s “50 Companies to Watch,” Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, secure online mental health care nationwide. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for ADHD in adults (peer-reviewed in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, 2025), and is used by licensed clinicians to assess a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.Mentavi delivers diagnostic evaluations, therapy, medical treatment, and mental wellness coaching through licensed clinicians. Services are available to adults aged 18 and older, with availability varying by state. Learn more at mentavi.com.

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