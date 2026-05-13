HOLISTIC HEALTH INNOVATOR JENNIFER PAYEUR FEATURED ON BLOOM TV

Jennifer O'Brien Payeur shares her best-selling book, Ancient Plant Wisdom Jennifer O'Brien Payeur with her mentor, Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC Jennifer Payeur with her mentor, Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC

Nature Provides Founder Discusses Gemmotherapy and the Science of Plant Stem Cells on National Lifestyle Television

So many people are searching for natural, effective ways to support their health, and plant stem cell therapy offers something truly extraordinary.” — Jennifer O'Brien Payeur

CHARLOTTE, NC, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer O’Brien Payeur, holistic health innovator and founder of Nature Provides and the Divine Health Alliance wellness clinic, has been featured on Bloom TV, a nationally syndicated lifestyle television program. Payeur sat down with Bloom host Amber Freeman at the show’s newly renovated studio in Tampa Bay, Florida, to discuss gemmotherapy and what makes plant stem cells uniquely powerful in supporting human health.

The first segment, “Plant-Based Wellness: What Makes Plant Stem Cells Unique,” explores the rich nutritional profile of plant embryonic tissues, which are abundant in growth factors, nucleic acids, amino acids, enzymes, exosomes, and peptides. Payeur explains to viewers why these components are so distinctive and why they are increasingly recognized as highly efficient tools for health support.

The second segment, “Gemmotherapy: How Plant Stem Cells Create Homeostasis,” delves deeper into the practice of gemmotherapy. It is a form of botanical medicine that harnesses the embryonic stem cells found in the buds and seeds of plants harvested in the springtime. In this segment, Payeur also shares her personal story: how a life-threatening health crisis led her away from a nearly three-decade career in financial services and toward a profound reconnection with the natural world, ultimately becoming the foundation for her life’s work.

“Bloom gave us a wonderful opportunity to bring gemmotherapy to a mainstream audience,” said Payeur. “So many people are searching for natural, effective ways to support their health, and plant stem cell therapy offers something truly extraordinary. I’m grateful for the chance to share both the science and my personal story with their viewers.”

The interview follows a series of recent milestones for Payeur, including a feature in The Townsend Letter, one of the most respected publications in integrative and naturopathic medicine, which spotlighted her new book, Ancient Plant Wisdom: How to Improve and Maintain Your Health Using Concentrated Plant Stem Cell Remedies. (The book is available now through major booksellers and covers more than 70 plant stem cell remedies and addresses over 100 chronic and degenerative conditions.)

Both segments of the Bloom TV interview are available to watch now. Viewers can click here to tune in through the Bloom Tampa Bay platform.

Mentored by world renowned leader, Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC (a leading authority at Forza Vitale and one of the foremost experts in gemmotherapy), Payeur continues to travel the world as an educator for health professionals and laypeople alike on the use of plant stem cell remedies. She is also the host of The Wellness Sherpa podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, YouTube, and Nature-Provides.com as well as the star of the internationally award-winning documentary, “Nature Provides: The Ancient Wisdom of Plant Stem Cells”.

About Jennifer O’Brien Payeur: Jenn Payeur is a holistic health innovator, leading expert in concentrated embryonic plant stem cell remedies, and founder of Nature Provides and the Divine Health Alliance wellness clinic in Weddington, NC. A former financial services executive turned healing advocate, she has dedicated her life to educating others on the power of nature-based medicine following her own remarkable recovery from metastatic cancer.

Media Contact: Billie Flores, Executive Media Assistant, billie@nature-provides.com

Jenn Payeur and Dr. Joseph Cannillo, BSc, MS, PhD, DC in the Lab discussing Plant Stem Cells

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