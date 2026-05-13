Healthcare AI Startup ASTRID Adds Spanish Across Medical, Dental, and Veterinary AI Agents

Spanish ASTRID multi-LLM interface with voice and text chat capabilities and integrated care access. ASTRID Health Intelligence Logo

Free Spanish-language access opens to a global population of 636 million Spanish speakers, including 64.7 million people in the United States.

Healthcare access is a moral failure, not a market inefficiency,” — Samir Qamar, AstroDoc Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTRID , the global AI health information platform built by AstroDoc, Inc., today released full Spanish-language access across its medical, dental, and veterinary AI agents. The rollout is free and accessible from any web browser at myastrid.ai.ASTRID is among a small group of consumer-facing AI health platforms covering medical, dental, and veterinary care in a single product. Most consumer health AI tools focus on medical care alone, including OpenAI's ChatGPT Health and Microsoft's Copilot Health, both released earlier this year. ASTRID launched on February 28, 2026 and grew organically to 81 countries within 90 days, with significant adoption across Central and South America.The case for Spanish access is statistical. The U.S. Census Bureau counts 64.7 million Hispanic and Latino people in the United States, projected to reach 26.9% of the population by 2060. Research using federal health expenditure survey data puts 40% of uninsured U.S. adults under 65 in the Spanish-speaking population, despite Spanish speakers comprising roughly 14% of the broader population. A 2025 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation analysis reported one in ten Spanish-speaking Hispanic adults lacked a healthcare provider who spoke their language in 2022, with one in four reporting difficulty finding one. Globally, the Instituto Cervantes 2025 annual report counts 636 million Spanish speakers worldwide, making Spanish the world's third most widely spoken mother tongue.Several members of the ASTRID founding team are of Hispanic descent, including Co-Founder and COO Samantha Rivera and CTO Dr. Tomas Iglesias."Healthcare access is a moral failure, not a market inefficiency," said Samir Qamar, MD, founder and CEO of ASTRID and an American family physician with more than 25 years of international clinical experience. "A family in Albuquerque should not have to wait weeks to ask medication questions because no one in their clinic speaks Spanish. A grandmother in Mexico City should not have to pay a heavy fee just to ask whether her grandchild's fever is dangerous. We built ASTRID for both of them, in three specialties, because health questions do not care for borders."Spanish ASTRID can be accessed today at myastrid.ai.ABOUT ASTRIDASTRID (AI System for Trusted Healthcare Resources and Informed Decisions) is a global AI health information platform developed by U.S.-based AstroDoc, Inc. ASTRID provides users with free AI-powered clinical information in medical, dental, and veterinary domains in multiple languages. ASTRID's platform is HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, and accessible from any web browser at myastrid.ai.

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