Healthcare Workers Convene on Capitol Hill to Demand Freedom for Doctors Held Without Charge in Israeli Detention

Free the 18 Doctors

Some detained for over 900 days; new reports detail malnutrition, torture, untreated disease, and hearings lasting minutes

Detaining doctors while Gaza’s health system is being destroyed is not only an attack on individuals. It is an attack on the right to health of an entire population,” — Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle Co-Founder of DAG

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Against Genocide will lead an advocacy day on the Hill in Washington, DC on May 14, demanding the release of the "Gaza 18", Palestinian physicians killed or held in Israeli detention, without charge, legal representation, or adequate medical care.The action follows a May 11 legal visit by Physicians for Human Rights Israel to four doctors held at Ketziot Prison, where conditions include severe malnutrition, untreated scabies, overcrowding, and detention hearings lasting only minutes. One physician has lost approximately 35 kilograms. Another has been held for 900 days without charge.Attendees will gather at 9:00 AM at Union Station before delivering a petition to the American Medical Association headquarters. A press conference follows at 10:30 AM at Upper Senate Park, ahead of scheduled Congressional office visits. CODEPINK will join the delegation.On April 30, PHRI petitioned the Israeli High Court seeking release of 14 detained Gaza doctors. On May 12, the court ordered the state to respond by May 21.“These doctors are not criminals. They are our colleagues. They treated patients under impossible conditions and are now being held without charge while their health deteriorates,” said Doctors Against Genocide. “We are coming to Capitol Hill to demand coordinated action from U.S. medical institutions, lawmakers, and international bodies to free the Gaza 18, release all detained healthcare workers, and end the criminalization of medicine.”Doctors Against Genocide is also warning of mounting public health risks in Gaza, citing reports of rodent infestation, collapsed sanitation infrastructure, and infectious disease threats including plague and hantavirus.MEDIA INVITED — EVENT DETAILS9:00 AM — Gather at Union Station, Washington, DCMorning — Petition delivery, AMA HQ, 25 Massachusetts Ave. NW10:30 AM — Press conference, Upper Senate ParkAfternoon — Congressional and Senate office visits

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