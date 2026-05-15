Fran Brennan Featured on Success Today with Jack Canfield Aired Nationally on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Affiliates

From Surface-Level Leadership to Lasting Impact: Fran Brennan Redefines Leadership from the Inside Out

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Leadership Coach, Fran Brennan CEO/Founder of LDA - Leadership Design Alchemists, appears as a featured guest on Success Today with Jack Canfield, a nationally syndicated program airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates. Filmed in Beverly Hills by an Emmy Award-winning production team, the episode highlights Coach Fran’s breakthrough approach to leadership . . . one that moves beyond performance and into the Foundational elements that truly drive results.

In her conversation with Jack Canfield, Fran shares a critical insight gained from years of working with C-suite executives and boards: most leadership challenges are not caused by a lack of skill or experience . . . but by a lack of alignment beneath the surface . . . no highly stable Leadership Foundation.

“Leaders are highly capable,” Coach Fran explains, “but most were never taught what kind of internal Foundation to build from with that experience. Without that, even great skills don’t work together effectively.”

Throughout her work, Fran observed a consistent pattern across organizations: misalignment, reactive decision-making, and breakdowns in trust. These issues persist even among experienced leaders, not because they lack ability, but because they lack a clear leadership structure that connects their values, decisions, and behaviors. Rather than treating these as isolated problems, Coach Fran reframes them as symptoms of a deeper issue: the absence of a defined highly stable Leadership Foundation.

Her solution is both practical and transformative.

Fran developed a leadership framework built on four integrated Foundation Power Principles:

Trust and Authenticity

Emotional and Social Intelligence

Service-based Leadership

Chaos Management - effective navigation of complexity and chaos

Together, these Power Principles create a cohesive system that allows leaders to operate with clarity, consistency, and impact.

Jack Canfield reinforces this gap, noting, “People are often promoted into leadership roles without any real training in the inner work required to lead effectively.” Coach Fran’s work directly addresses this missing piece . . . bridging the gap between external success and internal readiness.

What sets Coach Fran apart is her emphasis on inner work as the starting point for real Leadership Transformation. Instead of focusing solely on tactics or behaviors, she guides leaders to examine the Foundation cracks, thinking, beliefs, and patterns driving their decisions.

“Most leadership programs tell you what to do,” Coach Fran says. “I focus on helping leaders see what’s driving how they lead. That awareness changes everything.”

This shift from external correction to internal clarity allows leaders to move from reactive management to intentional leadership. As they align their values, vision, and actions, then teams respond with greater trust, collaboration, and innovation.

Coach Fran emphasizes that alignment is the multiplier. “When leaders are aligned, their teams don’t just comply . . .they engage, contribute, and innovate. But that only happens when trust is present first, not after results.” Her approach positions trust not as an outcome of success, but as the Foundation that makes sustainable success possible.

In today’s fast-changing and often unpredictable environments, Fran’s work offers a distinct Collaborative Advantage. Organizations that invest in internal alignment and Leadership Foundation first are better equipped to navigate complexity, reduce friction, and create consistent performance without burnout or force.

Her message is clear: Leadership is no longer just about strategy or execution . . . it’s about the architecture beneath it.

Success Today with Jack Canfield features in-depth conversations with influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, uncovering the mindset, habits, and decisions behind their success. Through powerful storytelling and practical insight, the show offers viewers actionable strategies to elevate their own personal and professional journeys.

To learn more about Fran Brennan and her leadership work, visit www.linkedin.com/in/franbrennan-lda and her Website: LDACoach.com.

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