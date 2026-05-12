Tax Collector Issues Notice of Delinquent Property Taxes

Notice is hereby given that tax certificates will be sold on the following described lands for unpaid ad valorem taxes and non-ad valorem assessments beginning at 9am June 1, 2026. The tax certificate sale will be conducted online at http://putnamtaxsale.com. The site is now open for registration and review. Details on how to register for the sale and other important questions can be obtained from the aforementioned website. To review properties or participate in the tax certificate sale you MUST be fully registered by May 22, 2026 at 4:00pm.

Accounts listed within this publication were unpaid as of April 30, 2026. Please note some of the listed properties have subsequently been paid.