Governor Newsom appoints former federal regulator Rohit Chopra to head new Business and Consumer Services Agency amid Trump-era rollbacks

“While federal agencies are making life more expensive and enriching special interests, California will be firing on all cylinders to make sure markets aren’t rigged against families and small businesses,” said Rohit Chopra. “By bringing together dozens of boards, bureaus, and departments under one roof, California’s new agency will work to protect the public in health care, technology, financial services, and more. I’m grateful to Governor Newsom for the opportunity to serve as the new agency’s Secretary.”

California is stepping up as federal protections are rolled back

Governor Newsom has positioned California as a national leader in consumer protection and affordability, advancing efforts to:

Crack down on junk fees and hidden charges

Increase oversight and accountability for oil companies

Launch CalRx to lower prescription drug costs

Strengthen online privacy and consumer data protections

Expand enforcement against scams and predatory practices

Increase corporate transparency and accountability

The new Business and Consumer Services Agency will build on those efforts by strengthening oversight, improving coordination across departments, and modernizing California’s consumer protection framework amid growing threats from weakened federal enforcement.

BCSA includes the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board (ABC AB), Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), Cannabis Control Appeals Panel (CCAP), California Horse Racing Board (CHRB), Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), Department of Real Estate (DRE), and the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)

Rohit Chopra: a national leader in consumer protection

Rohit Chopra is a nation-leading advocate for consumers, spearheading decades of work to address affordability, ensure fairness in the marketplace, strengthen banking and financial systems, and hold those who violate the law accountable.

Under President Biden, Chopra served as Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2021 to 2025, leading the CFPB’s mission in overseeing mortgages, credit cards, student loans, and other consumer financial products. During Chopra’s tenure, the CFPB recovered nearly $10 billion in refunds and penalties from companies that broke the law. Among other efforts, Chopra spearheaded work to eliminate junk fees imposed on consumers and businesses and pursued modernization efforts to create a more open and competitive banking and payments system.

In 2017, Chopra was nominated by President Trump and subsequently confirmed by the Senate unanimously to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, where he served until 2021. He helped hold violators of trade laws accountable, strengthened sanctions against bad actors, and helped create more robust antitrust enforcement.

Chopra earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University. He was also the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to the Republic of Korea.\