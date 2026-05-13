Top Team Window Cleaning signs contract at The Journal, a twin tower residential landmark in Jersey City

Top Team Window Cleaning signs contract with The Journal tower in Jersey City

The agreement adds one of the largest new residential developments in the New York metropolitan area to the company’s growing portfolio.

Top Team built on incredible hard work and dedication. This experience enabled me to create a team of the most exceptional and skilled technicians who continue to serve our clients with diligence.” — Steve Hubin

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Team Window Cleaning, a professional window cleaning and building maintenance company serving commercial and residential properties across the New York metropolitan area, has signed a new service contract at The Journal, located at 36 Journal Square Plaza in Jersey City, New Jersey.Designed by global architecture firm Woods Bagot and developed by Kushner, The Journal is a twin tower residential complex completed in 2025. The development rises 710 feet across two 64 story towers set over a shared podium, directly above the Journal Square PATH station. The complex holds 1,723 rental residences ranging from studios to three bedroom layouts, 40,000 square feet of ground floor retail, and approximately 45,000 square feet of curated amenity space. With both towers now in operation, The Journal stands as the second tallest pair of twin towers in the United States and one of the most architecturally significant additions to the Jersey City skyline.The towers feature a continuous glass curtain wall facade with floor to ceiling windows offering views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, and the Manhattan skyline. The amenity program includes an Olympic size indoor pool, an outdoor pool with hot tub, sauna and steam rooms, a full size basketball court, a rock climbing wall, squash courts, a virtual golf simulator, a bowling alley, coworking lounges, and two landscaped rooftop terraces. Interiors by Atlanta based studio 1159 carry a consistent design language across both towers, and a nearly one acre public plaza activates the ground level at the base of the development.Maintaining the exterior glazing of a twin tower complex of this scale demands a precise approach. The continuous curtain wall, multiple setbacks across the podium and tower transitions, and high resident density across more than 1,700 units require careful coordination of access methods, scheduling around resident activity, and full compliance with applicable building code requirements. Top Team Window Cleaning carries out this work through OSHA, IRATA and SPRAT certified access operations and supporting access systems, with planning calibrated to each phase of the building’s occupancy.“The Journal is one of the most prominent new residential developments in the New York metro area. Twin towers of this height and density carry operational weight at every level, and being selected to maintain a building of this scale reflects the trust the building’s management has placed in our team. We bring the same standard of work to every project at this level, regardless of which side of the Hudson it sits on.”— Top Team Window CleaningThis contract follows Top Team Window Cleaning’s recent engagements at 111 West 57th Street, Steinway Tower, and 125 Greenwich Street, The Greenwich. The Journal marks the company’s continued expansion across the New York metropolitan area, including Jersey City and the New Jersey waterfront.Top Team Window Cleaning provides professional window cleaning, rope access, and facade maintenance services across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the wider NYC metro area, and the New Jersey waterfront. The company serves residential, commercial, hospitality, and post construction clients, with all operations conducted in compliance with applicable OSHA standards and local building code requirements.About Top Team Window CleaningTop Team Window Cleaning is a New York City based professional window cleaning and building maintenance company. The company serves commercial, residential, hospitality, and construction clients across the New York metro area, with a focus on technical precision, safety compliance, and efficiency to minimize disruption to building operations. For more information, visit www.topteamwindowcleaning.com

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