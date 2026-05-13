eTeam Sirius Solutions, LLC, Expands its Enterprise Growth Capabilities Naming Sherri Bohlke as Client Partner

Ms. Bohlke brings extensive expertise in enterprise sales, executive recruitment, and strategic client partnerships driving business transformation and growth.

Sherri’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in exceptional talent who embody our values and elevate the way we deliver transformative results for clients.” — Cynde Coulson, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional services firm eTeam Sirius Solutions , LLC (Sirius Solutions), a financial and operational consulting firm helping organizations navigate complex change and improve performance, announces the addition of Sherri Bohlke as Client Partner. In her new role, Ms. Bohlke will accelerate Sirius Solutions’ strategic market growth and deepen client partnerships across sectors, leveraging her proven record in enterprise sales leadership and business development.With extensive experience leading high-performing sales and recruitment organizations, Ms. Bohlke has guided multiple branch offices spanning three states while overseeing specialized Finance, Accounting, and HR practice groups providing contract, consulting, and direct-hire business solutions. Her people-first leadership philosophy, grounded in fostering growth, accountability, and customer-centric excellence, has consistently delivered measurable results in revenue performance, client satisfaction, and P&L management.Cynde Coulson, Sirius Solutions’ CEO, said, “Sherri’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in exceptional talent who embody our values and elevate the way we deliver transformative results for clients. Her proven ability to lead high‑performing teams, drive strategic growth, and build trusted partnerships makes her exactly the right leader for this stage of Sirius Solutions’ evolution. With deep expertise in aligning business strategy with performance, fostering collaboration, and developing people, Sherri will help advance our mission to guide organizations through high‑stakes change to increase revenue, improve profitability, speed cash flow, raise valuations, reduce costs, and decrease leverage. It is what we have been known for since 1998.”Ashley Bearden, Sirius Solutions’ Chief Talent Officer said, “We are growing our firm to meet a high level of demand and Sherri brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, business acumen, and authentic leadership.”Strong track record in sales excellence and client value creationMs. Bohlke’s expertise spans enterprise sales, executive recruitment, and digital transformation. She has led initiatives integrating AI-driven business transformation, advanced CRM platforms, and digital sales enablement, helping clients align workforce strategy with organizational objectives and build long-term, trusted relationships at the executive level.Prior to joining Sirius Solutions, Ms. Bohlke spent nearly three decades with Robert Half, where she advanced through leadership roles including Regional Vice President and Director of Sales, Business Development & Recruiting, overseeing multi‑state consulting and workforce enablement operations across Finance, Accounting, and Human Resources. Most recently, she served as Director of Permanent Placement Services, spearheading enterprise sales growth, client engagement strategies, and talent solutions delivery across key markets.Ms. Bohlke noted, “I am honored to join Sirius Solutions during such an exciting period of growth. The firm’s legacy of deploying senior-level experts and its commitment to excellence in client outcomes deeply resonate with my own approach to partnership and performance. Together, we will continue to deliver tailored, impactful solutions that drive value and sustainable growth for our clients.” Bohlke added, “What drew me to Sirius Solutions is its deep commitment to partnering with clients navigating change and wanting to improve performance. That is where real impact happens. I was inspired by the team’s vision for the firm’s future and am energized by the opportunity to help build on that momentum and be part of the next chapter of the Sirius Solutions story.”About Sirius Solutions ( www.sirsol.com Sirius Solutions is a financial and operational consulting firm that helps organizations navigate complex changes and improve performance. We bring deep expertise across finance, accounting, compliance, supply chain, technology, and operations. Clients turn to us during transactions, transformations, and performance challenges—from IPOs and M&A to system implementations and material weaknesses.What sets us apart is how we deliver: seasoned experts with 15–30 years of experience, tailored solutions, and rapid deployment. Now, as part of eTeam, we offer expanded global delivery, technology capabilities, and permanent search support while maintaining the agility and senior-level talent our clients rely on.For further information, visit www.sirsol.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Sirius Solutions media relationsVeroneeca Edwards vedwards@sirsol.com

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