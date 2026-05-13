Traffic Advisory - Road Closure on San Cristobal Avenue between Bismarck Road and Sandhill Boulevard May 18-22

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 12, 2026) – San Cristobal Avenue between Bismarck Road and Sandhill Boulevard will be closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22 for Public Works crews to perform stormwater maintenance.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Ryan Prince at Ryan.Prince@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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