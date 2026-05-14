INNOVOTEX Appoints Dr. Krystle Karoscik as CEO to Advance Macrocycle Drug Conjugate Platform into the Clinic

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOVOTEX Inc., a pharmaceutical company advancing a new class of tumor-selective oncology therapeutics known as Macrocycle Drug Conjugates (MDCs), today announced the appointment of Dr. Krystle Karoscik to Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. Dr. Karoscik will lead the company’s translational and corporate strategy as INNOVOTEX advances its lead candidate, NOVO-111, through first-in-human clinical trials.

Dr. Karoscik previously served as Chief Operating Officer at INNOVOTEX, where she played a central role in shaping the company’s translational development strategy, operational infrastructure, and clinical positioning. She has led cross-functional efforts spanning regulatory engagement, preclinical development planning, strategic partnerships, investor relations, and corporate operations, positioning the company for its next stage of clinical and organizational growth. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing NOVO-111 through key translational milestones, including the company’s FDA interactions. Her background includes advancing complex therapeutic programs across academic and venture-backed life science ecosystems, with a particular focus on bridging early scientific innovation into clinically and commercially viable development pathways.

“Dr. Karoscik brings an exceptional combination of translational leadership, operational sophistication, and strategic vision at a critical stage in the company’s evolution,” said Dr. Jonathan Arambula, Executive Chairman. “Her expertise in bridging scientific innovation with clinical and commercial strategy positions INNOVOTEX to advance a highly differentiated oncology platform into the clinic.”

The appointment reflects INNOVOTEX’s strategic focus on accelerating the translational advancement of its MDC platform amid increasing industry recognition of the limitations associated with conventional therapies including insufficient intratumoral delivery, heterogeneous target expression, systemic toxicity, and limited durability of response.

INNOVOTEX’s lead program, NOVO-111, is engineered to address these limitations through a highly selective tumor-retention mechanism. In preclinical models, NOVO-111 demonstrated significant tumor localization, substantially exceeding payload delivery levels historically reported for many conventional conjugate platforms, up to 70x higher tumor accumulation relative to healthy tissue, and achieved greater than 95% tumor growth inhibition while significantly reducing toxicity.

“The oncology field is approaching an important inflection point in the evolution of drug conjugates and precision therapeutics,” said Dr. Karoscik. “MDCs represent a highly differentiated approach, intentionally designed to address the fundamental limitations observed across existing delivery platforms, particularly intratumoral exposure, durability, and tolerability. I’m excited to execute on a translational and clinical strategy focused on advancing innovative science into the clinic and building a platform with the potential to create meaningful and lasting impact for patients.”

About INNOVOTEX

INNOVOTEX Inc. is a pharmaceutical company developing Macrocycle Drug Conjugates (MDCs), a novel class of tumor-selective oncology therapeutics engineered to improve intratumoral penetration, selective retention, and therapeutic durability. The company’s lead candidate, NOVO-111, combines a tumor-selective texaphyrin macrocycle with an oxaliplatin payload to enhance tumor drug exposure while significantly minimizing systemic toxicity across solid tumors.



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