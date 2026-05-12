MPD Arrests Juvenile in an Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, at approximately 2:55 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street, Northeast for the report of an unarmed carjacking. The suspect got into the front driver seat of the car while the victim was loading items into the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Later that day, Officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the 1700 block of Bryant Street, Northeast.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 26061386