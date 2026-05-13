Citrus County Approves $16.4 Million Grant Agreement for Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 12, 2026) — The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners executed a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Commerce for $16.4 million. The funding was awarded to the county through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program for sanitary sewer rehabilitation. Work will begin in the Riverhaven, Homosassa area along Halls River Road and continue into other areas of the county in significant need of infrastructure updates.

“As Board Chair, I was honored to join Governor Desantis in announcing this $16.4 million investment for critical sewer infrastructure along Halls River Road in Homosassa,” said County Commissioner Diana Finegan. “This project is a major win for our community, as it protects our waterways and improves public health in some of our most treasured coastal areas,” she added.

Work conducted with this grant funding may include investigative surveys, smoke testing, pipe replacement, pipe lining and manhole rehabilitation, as well as lift station rehabilitation and upgrades.

“These improvements reflect the kind of results-focused progress we are committed to in Citrus County. We are continually thankful to our State partners and the Governor for helping Citrus County protect our Nature Coast,” said County Commission Chair Diana Finegan.

“This project will rehabilitate and upgrade the county’s most critical wastewater collection systems to mitigate issues from high water events, such as sewer overflows, back-ups, inflow and infiltration,” said Citrus County Water Resources Director Ken Cheek.

This work supports Citrus County Water Resources’ mission of providing infrastructure that protects water quality for the safety of citizens and the environment. The sanitary sewer rehabilitation project is part of the county’s broader storm-hardening efforts to improve public safety and storm preparedness.