Secretary Read, Senator Merkley, OACC President Dag Robinson Answer Questions About Voting & Elections

Yesterday, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, and President of the Oregon Association of County Clerks (OACC) Dag Robinson answered questions from Oregonians about elections and voting. The event was moderated by ACLU of Oregon Executive Director Sandy Chung.

Oregonians who were unable to attend the town hall can watch it here.

“Our democracy is stronger when more people participate. Our job is to run secure, accurate, fair elections – and your job as Oregonians is to vote,” said Secretary Read.

“Oregonians know that vote by mail has been a cornerstone in holding secure, accessible, high-integrity elections for decades,” said Senator Merkley. “There are efforts happening right now to silence voters by making it harder for millions of eligible voters to cast their lawful ballots. That’s not how democracy works. The ballot box is the beating heart of democracy, and I’m fighting to protect the right of every eligible voter to make their voice heard.”

“As elections officials, we work hard to follow the law and run elections that Oregonians can and should trust. We’re here to make sure every citizen can exercise their right to vote,” said President Robinson.

“I have four key takeaways from this event. First, if you have any questions about elections or voting, reach out to your local elections official. Second, if you have time, consider signing up to work at your local elections office. Third, be kind and contribute to your democracy. And, finally, don’t forget to vote,” said Executive Director Chung.

Oregon’s primary election is on May 19. Ballots must be returned and postmarked by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night. There are many options to return a ballot. Oregonians can find the nearest secure drop box to them at oregonvotes.gov/dropbox. Those who want to return their ballot by mail are advised to do so no later than today, May 12.

Oregonians can check the status of their ballots at oregonvotes.gov/myvote.