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Data Shows Success of Yolo Superior Court’s Pretrial Services Program

Pretrial services programs aim to increase the safe and efficient release of arrested individuals before trial, using the least restrictive monitoring practices possible while still protecting public safety and ensuring court appearances.

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Data Shows Success of Yolo Superior Court’s Pretrial Services Program

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