Clinical educators at HRT University were teaching the science behind the PCOS rename years before The Lancet made it official

A landmark Lancet consensus study has renamed PCOS to PMOS, validating a metabolic framework that HRT University has built into its accredited curriculum.

PCOS is not an ovarian condition. It is a metabolic and endocrine condition that can present in the ovaries. The cysts are not the story. Metabolism, hormones, and the gut are the story.” — Nico Misleh, Founder of HRT University™

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a landmark study published today in The Lancet officially renamed polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), it marked a historic shift in how medicine categorizes one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women. For the clinical educators at HRT University , it marked something else: confirmation that what they have been teaching for years was right all along.The renaming, the result of more than 22,000 clinicians and patients participating in 11 years of global consultation, reflects a fundamental recategorization of the condition: from a gynecological diagnosis defined by ovarian cysts to a systemic metabolic and endocrine condition that happens to manifest in the ovaries. That distinction, long debated at the margins of endocrinology, has been standard teaching inside HRT University's accredited Master Course since the program launched.The framework was already in the curriculumHRT University was founded by Nico Misleh, MSN, FNP-C, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a clinical focus on hormone replacement therapy and metabolic health. From the program's earliest modules, Misleh has taught providers that PCOS is not primarily an ovarian condition. It is a metabolic condition driven by relative estrogen dominance, gut dysfunction, and thyroid compromise, with insulin resistance as a downstream consequence rather than a root cause. The visible symptoms, the cysts, the androgen excess, the irregular cycles, are the end of the story. The metabolism is the beginning.That framework, now validated by one of the most respected medical journals in the world, is not a supplemental perspective within the HRT University curriculum. It is the foundation of it.What providers learn at HRT University, and why it matters nowThe HRT University Master Course is a jointly accredited program offering 30 continuing education credits across six modules. Its curriculum is built around what Misleh calls a "physiology-first" approach: one that teaches the interconnected hormonal, metabolic, and gut-based mechanisms underlying chronic conditions rather than treating symptoms in isolation.Inside the modules most directly relevant to PMOS, providers are taught to:Recognize PMOS as a systemic condition rooted in relative estrogen dominance, not isolated androgen excess. The cardiovascular, neurological, and metabolic dimensions extend well beyond reproductive health.Evaluate thyroid function thoroughly, because thyroid hormone directly impacts mitochondrial function and energy metabolism, both ofcentral to the metabolic disruption underlying PMOS.Address gut health as foundational, not peripheral. Gut dysfunction, including endotoxin translocation and bacterial enzyme activity that drives estrogen recirculation, is a primary mechanism in the condition, not a secondary consideration.Account for the role of environmental estrogen exposure. Xenoestrogens compound the endogenous hormonal disruption and cannot be addressed through prescribing alone.Reassess whether conventional oral contraceptive therapy addresses or suppresses the underlying endocrine dysfunction.These are not fringe positions. As of today, they are Lancet-published ones, and they are what every HRT University graduate already knows.A credential that keeps pace with the scienceThe PMOS rename is part of a broader movement in medicine away from symptom-based disease labels and toward mechanism-based understanding, a transition that is also reshaping how conditions like depression, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease are diagnosed and treated.For providers who completed HRT University's training, today's announcement requires no paradigm shift. The metabolic lens through which PMOS is now being officially understood is the same lens they have been applying in clinical practice. Their patients, many would argue, have already been benefiting from it.The Lancet study outlines a three-year transition period for the PMOS terminology, with full adoption expected in the 2028 international guideline update. The clinical framework behind the new name, however, has been in classrooms and exam rooms for considerably longer.About HRT UniversityHRT University is a physiology-first clinical education company founded by Nico Misleh, MSN, FNP-C. Its flagship program, the Master Course, offers 30 CE credits across six modules covering metabolic foundations, male and female HRT, advanced female endocrinology, thyroid optimization, and adjunct hormones. In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by HRT University. Pinnacle Conference, LLC is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

PCOS is Now PMOS. Here is what it means

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