International Sales Trainer Collin Henderson Announces New Book, The Oz Method

The Oz Method by Collin Henderson Collin Henderson - Keynote Speaker

The Oz Method gives sales pros and leaders a four-part framework for influence rooted in empathy, story, courage, and consistent daily habits.

If you want to stand out in a noisy world, you don't talk louder — you do something different. That's the journey from Kansas to Oz.” — Collin Henderson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International sales trainer, keynote speaker, and self-described "edu-tainer" Collin Henderson today announced his new book, The Oz Method : Psychological Secrets of Influence for Sales, Leadership, and Life (Ideapress Publishing, June 23, 2026), and confirmed that pre-orders are now open.SALES PSYCHOLOGY BEATS SALES STRATEGYFor decades, the default approach to selling has been features, facts, and fear — what Henderson calls "Kansas." It's the black-and-white world of talking at customers, rattling off product specs, and hoping pressure closes the deal. Henderson argues that approach is finished."Selling is a complex process. Influence is more psychological than anything," Henderson says. "Sales psychology beats sales strategy every day of the week."The book introduces the Oz Method, a framework for influence rooted in empathy and collaboration — the ability to step out of your own world like Dorothy and into the world of your client with curiosity. Built around the most familiar story in American culture, the framework walks readers down the Yellow Brick Road with three characters whose missing pieces map directly onto what modern sellers and leaders need most."If you want to stand out in a noisy world, you don't talk louder," Henderson says. "You do something different."THE FOUR MOVES AT THE HEART OF THE METHOD- The Scarecrow (Mindset and Learning). Influence starts in the brain. Henderson teaches readers how to rewire the old beliefs and dated stories that quietly cap performance.- The Tin Man (Heart and Storytelling). Facts inform, but stories move. The Oz Five-Part Storytelling Framework shows readers how to make ideas land and stick.- The Cowardly Lion (Courage and Executive Presence). Vulnerability and boldness are not opposites — they're the same skill. Henderson makes the case that courage is the most underused asset in selling.- The Yellow Brick Road (Process and Habits). Talent doesn't scale; systems do. The book hands readers a repeatable daily process that compounds.Holding it all together is what Henderson calls the Six E's of Edutainment — empathy, engage, entertain, educate, empower, and ethics — a sequence he developed across thousands of sales calls and keynote stages to design conversations that connect before they convince."Too many people skip straight to educating," Henderson says. "They show up with credentials and expect attention. But degrees, titles, and a Zoom link don't automatically create trust. You have to earn the right to be heard."A BOOK BUILT TO BE USED, NOT JUST READGrounded in behavioral science, mindset research, and real-world sales experience, The Oz Method is designed as a premium reading experience — frameworks, visuals, and interactive exercises meant to be marked up, returned to, and put into practice. Whether the reader is a new seller, a leader guiding a team, or a veteran ready to reimagine influence, the book offers a model for success without manipulation, pressure, or gimmicks."Good sellers solve problems," Henderson says. "They don't pressure decisions."Henderson trains sales professionals and leaders at top global companies including Salesforce, Amazon, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Zillow, and Nike. He coaches high-level athletes and executives, speaks internationally on mindset and influence, and is a former President's Club winner in medical device sales.AVAILABILITYThe Oz Method publishes June 23, 2026. Pre-orders are open now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you buy books.ABOUT COLLIN HENDERSONCollin Henderson is an international sales trainer, keynote speaker, and mindset coach who teaches the psychology of influence to sales teams, leaders, and high-level athletes around the world. He is the author of The Oz Method and the founder of Master Your Mindset LLC. Learn more at www.thecollinhenderson.com MEDIA CONTACTFor interviews, Henderson can comment on:Why "sales psychology beats sales strategy" — and what changes when sellers operate that wayThe Kansas-to-Oz shift: leaving features-and-fear selling behind for an empathy-led modelThe Six E's of Edutainment and why education without engagement falls flatCourage as the most underused asset in sales and leadershipHow to earn attention in a noisy market without gimmicks or pressureMedia Contact: info@thecollinhenderson.com

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