City of Carson Honored with Prestigious 2026 Leading Public Fleet Award at National ACT Expo

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARSON, CA — The City of Carson is proud to announce that it has been officially recognized with the prestigious “Leading Public Fleet” award at the 2026 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo held on May 4, 2026.Presented annually as part of the ACT Expo Fleet Awards program, the Leading Public Fleet award honors one public agency nationwide that demonstrates leadership in modernizing government fleets through innovative technology adoption and strategies that deliver environmental, economic, and public-service benefits. Carson was selected as the 2026 recipient for its coordinated approach to advancing citywide charging infrastructure alongside municipal fleet electrification, policies, and community-based programs, reflecting the City’s commitment to sustainability and long-term investment in zero-emission technologies.“What sets Carson apart is how we’ve connected fleet electrification, charging infrastructure, policies, and community-based programs into one coordinated strategy. With the support of key funding partners, Carson is reducing emissions and improving how we deliver services,” said Reata Kulcsar, Energy and Sustainability Officer.The ACT Expo is the largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event in North America, bringing together industry leaders, public agencies, manufacturers, and sustainability professionals from across the country. This year’s award recipients reflect organizations that are moving beyond pilot projects and demonstrating real-world deployments of clean transportation technologies at scale.Over the past few years, Carson has significantly expanded its municipal electric vehicle fleet and public charging network. Approximately 160 public EV charging posts have been installed at civic facilities, parks, and community centers, while continuing to transition City vehicles towards zero-emission technologies. Carson has also implemented policies and programs designed to support long-term adoption of clean transportation throughout the community.“This award reflects a focused and disciplined effort to modernize Carson’s fleet operations. By scaling our electric vehicle deployment and aligning it with charging infrastructure and funding opportunities, we’re improving efficiency, maintaining service reliability, and delivering long-term operational value,” said City Manager David C. Roberts, Jr.By receiving this award, Carson as extended its reach from being a local to becoming a national model for municipal governments, demonstrating that dedicated local leadership can spearhead the global movement toward sustainable logistics and public works operations.Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said, “We’re honored to receive the 2026 Leading Public Fleet award at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo—a national event that highlights the future of transportation. This recognition reflects Carson’s commitment to cleaner air, reliable public services, and smart investments that deliver real benefits to our community.”The City of Carson remains committed to its Climate Action Plan and will continue to invest in technologies that protect the environment while maintaining high-quality services for the community.About the City of Carson Known as the “Jewel of the South Bay,” the City of Carson is a 20-square-mile charter city in Los Angeles County celebrated as one of Southern California’s most diverse communities. Since its incorporation on February 20, 1968, Carson has evolved into a premier destination, famously becoming the first municipality to sign on as an official venue for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In a historic milestone that coincides with the city’s 60th anniversary, Carson will take center stage by hosting five key sporting events: track cycling, rugby sevens, tennis, field hockey, and archery

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