‘LESSONS LOST’: 30 YEARS AFTER VALUJET 592 CRASH, LEAD ATTORNEY SAYS AVIATION JUSTICE HAS BACKSLID

Steven C. Marks still remembers the moment ValuJet Flight 592 went down in the Florida Everglades—and the families who never got their loved ones back. Thirty years later, the Podhurst Orseck managing partner says the criminal and regulatory lessons of the crash have largely been lost.

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