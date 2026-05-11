TEEN GIRLS FACE DELAYS AND RESOURCE SHORTAGES IN FLORIDA’S JUVENILE JUSTICE SYSTEM

A 16-year-old girl’s journey through Florida’s juvenile justice system highlights allegations of inadequate resources and extended delays for treatment programs. "Pick and choose who you surround with or you're gonna end up spiraling out," the teen said, reflecting on her experience. She entered the system after a series of fights and was ordered to complete a six-to-eight-month residential rehabilitation program. However, she was released after just one and a half months because she had already spent nearly six months waiting for a spot in a program. Her wait began with 21 days at the juvenile detention center in Orlando, where no beds were available statewide. "We had to sleep in the middle with our mats," she said. When asked if she attended school during her time there, she added, "We didn't do work that was on our level; we did crossword puzzles." The teen was then mistakenly transferred to Collier County, a move her mother said she was unaware of. "I didn't know she was being transferred there," her mother said. "She called me upset. She said, 'Mom, I've been shackled in this van for three hours.'" After spending one night in Collier County, the teen was moved to the detention center in Brevard County, where she waited another two months for a program. Overcrowding there led to yet another transfer, this time to Hillsborough County, where she waited an additional two months. "It's important we all wake up and pay attention to this issue," said Melissa Vickers, public defender for Orange and Osceola counties. "Our girls are stuck." Vickers said the delays and repeated transfers reflect a lack of resources for girls in the juvenile justice system. "They are sitting for four months, five months in the detention center without proper services," she said. She added that many girls lack access to mental health services and adequate schooling during their time in detention. "We need to invest now in these children so they don't end up in the adult system," Vickers said. A letter obtained by WESH 2 from the secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice cited a "significant increase in girls" entering the system and the closure of one site serving girls due to safety and security concerns. The letter stated that efforts are underway to expand capacity and services. "It's not fair," Vickers said. "They serve more than boys, more than their adult counterparts. Where's the fairness in that? Where's the justice in that?" The teen’s mother expressed concern about the impact of the system on her daughter. "I feel like they're just retraumatizing them," she said. When asked if the experience helped her, the teen said, "I feel like I helped myself, that's how I feel."

A 16-year-old girl’s journey through Florida’s juvenile justice system highlights allegations of inadequate resources and extended delays for treatment programs. "Pick and choose who you surround with or you're gonna end up spiraling out," the teen said, reflecting on her experience. She entered the system after a series of fights and was ordered to complete a six-to-eight-month residential rehabilitation program. However, she was released after just one and a half months because she had already spent nearly six months waiting for a spot in a program. Her wait began with 21 days at the juvenile detention center in Orlando, where no beds were available statewide. "We had to sleep in the middle with our mats," she said. When asked if she attended school during her time there, she added, "We didn't do work that was on our level; we did crossword puzzles." The teen was then mistakenly transferred to Collier County, a move her mother said she was unaware of. "I didn't know she was being transferred there," her mother said. "She called me upset. She said, 'Mom, I've been shackled in this van for three hours.'" After spending one night in Collier County, the teen was moved to the detention center in Brevard County, where she waited another two months for a program. Overcrowding there led to yet another transfer, this time to Hillsborough County, where she waited an additional two months. "It's important we all wake up and pay attention to this issue," said Melissa Vickers, public defender for Orange and Osceola counties. "Our girls are stuck." Vickers said the delays and repeated transfers reflect a lack of resources for girls in the juvenile justice system. "They are sitting for four months, five months in the detention center without proper services," she said. She added that many girls lack access to mental health services and adequate schooling during their time in detention. "We need to invest now in these children so they don't end up in the adult system," Vickers said. A letter obtained by WESH 2 from the secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice cited a "significant increase in girls" entering the system and the closure of one site serving girls due to safety and security concerns. The letter stated that efforts are underway to expand capacity and services. "It's not fair," Vickers said. "They serve more than boys, more than their adult counterparts. Where's the fairness in that? Where's the justice in that?" The teen’s mother expressed concern about the impact of the system on her daughter. "I feel like they're just retraumatizing them," she said. When asked if the experience helped her, the teen said, "I feel like I helped myself, that's how I feel."

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