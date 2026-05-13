Sociology Researcher and Governance Innovator Delante Clark Launches Framework to Address the Global Attention Crisis

Delante Clark

The Attention Safeguard Models, Cognitive Attentional Standards and Sociological Impact Assessment framework introduce a new approach to cognitive overload

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As governments, institutions, and digital systems continue competing for human attention with little accountability, Sociology PhD student, and researcher Delante Clark is introducing a new framework designed to address what he describes as one of the most overlooked public policy issues of the digital era: the extraction and governance of human attention.Clark, a PhD student in the Sociology Department at Florida State University, is the creator of the Attention Safeguard Models (ASM), the Cognitive Attentional Standards (CAS) platform, and the Sociological Impact Assessment (SIA) framework, an integrated system designed to help institutions measure cognitive strain, identify unequal attention burdens, and redesign systems without surveilling individuals.“Attention is already governing our lives. The problem is that no one is governing attention,” said Clark.The framework positions attention not as a matter of personal discipline or productivity, but as a finite public resource increasingly shaped by institutional systems, administrative processes, and digital environments. According to Clark, current approaches often blame individuals for distraction, burnout, or overload while ignoring the structural design choices that create those conditions.“We regulate data, labor, and environmental harm, but we ignore cognitive harm. That gap has consequences,” Clark said.ASM and its related frameworks are intended for use by policymakers, regulators, public agencies, educational institutions, auditors, and organizations responsible for designing digital or administrative systems and researchers. Rather than tracking personal behavior, the models focus on evaluating how systems themselves impose cognitive demands and whether those demands disproportionately burden certain populations.The work emerged from Clark’s research while writing his book, Distracted Generation: Social Media’s Grip on Black Minds and Culture, which examined how digital platforms shape cognition, behavior, and social participation, particularly within marginalized communities. That research led to a broader sociological analysis of attention extraction, institutional burden, and digital inequality.“What became clear was that distraction and overload were not individual failures, but the predictable result of institutional and technological design choices,” Clark explained. “Sociology becomes most powerful when it builds systems, not just critiques them.”The Attention Safeguard Models and related governance tools aim to provide institutions with measurable standards for reducing excessive cognitive demands, improving system clarity, increasing accessibility, and strengthening democratic participation in increasingly digital environments.Future development plans include institutional pilot programs, policy integration initiatives, certification programs, and expanded research applications across education, labor systems, public administration, and digital governance.Clark’s work contributes to growing discussions surrounding the attention economy, digital governance, administrative burden, and the societal impact of emerging technologies. By framing attention as a governable institutional issue rather than a purely psychological or behavioral concern, the framework introduces a new sociological lens for evaluating modern systems.For more information, visit tdelante.com or ASM Cognitive Attentional Standards Platform.

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