Urban Development’s Hidden Cost for Black Communities, Says Political Economist B. Libre Kafele

B. Libre Kafele, political economist and author of two books on urban development and economic inequality

Political economist B. Libre Kafele explores who bears the hidden cost of urban development in America’s cities

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide — Political scientist and political economist B. Libre Kafele (Baruti Libre Kafele) announces the release of his two books, Capital in the City: Urban Development, Socio-Economic Inflation and Monetary Power and Who Pays for Development: Housing, Money and Power in American Cities. These works provide a fact-based analysis of how urban development, monetary systems, and housing policies disproportionately affect Black communities and other historically marginalized populations across the United States, offering critical insight into the structural roots of economic inequality.Kafele’s research examines the financial infrastructure behind city development, with a particular focus on how economic policies, inflation, and institutional power shape access to housing, wealth, and opportunity. In Capital in the City, he details the relationship between monetary policy and urban growth, emphasizing how systemic financial practices influence inequality. In Who Pays for Development, he analyzes the cost of development, demonstrating how the burden is often shifted onto working-class residents, particularly in Black urban communities. “Urban development is often presented as progress, but many working-class Black communities are paying for that progress through displacement, inflation, economic exclusion and metropolitan extraction,” said Kafele. Kafele’s books recently reached the #1 position on Amazon in Urban and Regional Economics.Kafele holds a Master of Arts in Political Science from Rutgers University’s School of Graduate Studies, where he specialized in United Nations and Global Policy Studies. He is also a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Kean University, where he studied Political Science with concentrations in International and Comparative Politics, along with minors in Sociology and Africana Studies. His academic background supports a multidisciplinary approach that integrates political economy, urban studies, sociology, and history.Kafele has lectured at universities, conferences, and civic institutions across the United States and internationally. His presentations have addressed topics including state-building in Africa, U.S. economic policy, the history of the African diaspora, and the role of economic systems in shaping global and local inequalities. He has delivered lectures at Kean University, William Paterson University, the Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations (ASCAC) Conference in Washington, D.C., regional conferences in New York City, and the Southern Political Science Association conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico.These publications contribute to ongoing discussions within the Black community regarding economic justice, housing access, and systemic inequality. By presenting both historical context and contemporary analysis, Kafele’s work provides readers with tools to better understand and critically engage with the economic systems shaping their communities.Both books are now available for purchase at www.barutilibre.com and Amazon.For speaking engagements, presentations, or consulting opportunities, contact Baruti Libre Kafele at barutilibrekafele@gmail.com or visit his website at www.barutilibre.com Connect Online:Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/iambarutilibre

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