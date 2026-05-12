Contact: Anya Kardos, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: May 12, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Open House on Southside Oneonta Safety and Mobility Project Open House Sessions Set for Tuesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southside Mall Community Room The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today invited members of the public to view project plans and discuss construction for the upcoming Southside Oneonta Safety and Mobility Improvement Project, which will provide significant upgrades for motorists and pedestrians along a vital travel corridor in the Town of Oneonta. An informal open house will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at the Southside Community Room, located at 5006 State Highway 23, in Oneonta, Otsego County, with two drop-in sessions held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The community room is located across from Shoe Dept., near JCPenney. The project is designed to enhance safety, traffic flow, and pedestrian access on key stretches of State Route 23 (James F. Lettis Highway) and State Route 28, a busy commercial and residential corridor in the Town of Oneonta. Planned improvements include extended turning lanes, additional sidewalks, full repaving, and updated pavement markings, which will enhance safety at one major intersection and three other signalized intersections. Construction is expected to begin in June 2026 and continue through the fall of 2027, with traffic patterns returning to normal during winter months. To help reduce impacts on businesses and motorists; nighttime construction is being considered. The project builds upon recent State Department of Transportation safety upgrades, including the new roundabout at the intersection of James F. Lettis Highway and Main Street (State Route 7), which has eased vehicle congestion and improved access for both pedestrians and motorists heading to popular local destinations. This open house reflects NYSDOT’s continuing commitment to engaging the public and incorporating community feedback into the department’s projects and initiatives. While there will not be any formal presentation, project plans will be provided, and project team members will be available throughout the sessions to answer questions and gather input from residents, business owners, and stakeholders. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Susan Pitely, at (607) 721-8258, or by email at susan.pitely@dot.ny.gov.

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