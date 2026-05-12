Alamo STEM Institute Launches to Inspire the Next Generation of Scientists, Innovators, and Healthcare Leaders

New San Antonio-based STEM education initiative to provide hands-on camps, tutoring, mentorship, and immersive learning experiences for students of all ages.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alamo STEM Institute proudly announces its official launch, bringing a new vision for STEM education to the San Antonio community through innovative tutoring programs, hands-on summer camps, and immersive academic enrichment experiences designed to prepare students for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and medicine.Located at 518 E. Ramsey Road, Suite 204 in San Antonio, the institute was founded with a mission to inspire curiosity, build confidence, and develop future innovators through engaging STEM education, mentorship, and real-world scientific exploration.The Alamo STEM Institute will serve students from elementary school through college by offering personalized instruction, project-based learning, and interactive laboratory experiences that make STEM education accessible, exciting, and career-focused.“Our goal is to create an environment where students do not just learn science, we want them to experience it,” said Natalina Martinez, co-founder of the Alamo STEM Institute. “We want students to think like scientists, solve problems creatively, and gain the confidence to pursue careers in medicine, research, engineering, and technology.”Programs launching through the institute include:- One-on-one STEM (math and science) tutoring for elementary, middle school, high school, and college students- Small-group “Alamo STEM Scholar Pods”- AP and college-level math and science support- Pre-med and neuroscience mentorshipCoding and advanced STEM preparationImmersive STEM summer camps and weekend academy programs for elementary and middle school studentsThe institute’s inaugural Summer 2026 STEM Camp Series will feature themed weekly programs including genetics, neuroscience, chemistry, and cellular biology. Students will participate in hands-on experiments such as DNA extraction, rocket launches, neuroscience activities, chemistry demonstrations, and independent mini research projects.Summer camp experiences include:- Gene Genius Lab- Future Neuroscientist Lab- Junior Chemist Lab Experience- Junior Cell Explorers LabIn addition to summer programming, the Alamo STEM Institute plans to launch the “Alamo STEM Academy” in Fall 2026, offering ongoing weekend STEM enrichment programs for students in grades 1–8.The institute emphasizes mentorship, confidence-building, and academic excellence while helping students develop the problem-solving skills needed for success in higher education and future STEM careers.Enrollment information for summer camps and tutoring services can be found at alamostem.com About Alamo STEM InstituteAlamo STEM Institute is a San Antonio-based STEM education and enrichment organization dedicated to providing high-quality tutoring, mentorship, and immersive learning experiences for students of all ages. Through hands-on education, project-based learning, and scientific exploration, the institute aims to inspire the next generation of scientists, healthcare professionals, engineers, and innovators.Media Contact:Alamo STEM Institute518 E. Ramsey Road, Suite 204San Antonio, TX 78216Email: admin@alamostem.com

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