Bree T. Wilson Delivers High-Stakes Suspense in Paris Noir: Deadly Obsession

Paris Noir: Deadly Obsession by Bree T. Wilson

The gripping new thriller follows a wedding countdown shattered by betrayal, buried evidence, and a dangerous obsession that leads every clue back to Paris.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bree T. Wilson invites readers into a world of danger, secrets, and psychological suspense with Paris Noir: Deadly Obsession, a tense thriller centered on loyalty, corruption, revenge, and the terrifying realization that the greatest threat may be hiding in plain sight.

In Paris Noir: Deadly Obsession, Hannah Walker should be focused on preparing for her wedding, but her future is violently disrupted when her godfather, Rafael Walker Smith, is nearly killed in a deliberate hit-and-run. Rafael immediately recognizes the shadow behind the attack: Donovan, a disgraced former officer whose past crimes of corruption, brutality, and murder were exposed years earlier. Now, Donovan has returned with a violent obsession and a desire to make Rafael suffer.

As Rafael confronts an enemy fueled by revenge, Hannah faces a separate and even more chilling danger. Someone close to her is watching, waiting, and hiding behind a familiar face. The novel builds its suspense through riddles, buried evidence, and a trail that pulls Hannah and Rafael from Paris to the United States, from the bright unease of Las Vegas to the forgotten corners of old case files.

The inspiration behind the book lies in its exploration of trust under pressure. Wilson crafts a story where family bonds are tested, past decisions carry deadly consequences, and every secret uncovered raises the stakes. Rather than relying only on outward danger, the novel also examines emotional vulnerability, betrayal, and the fear of not knowing who can truly be trusted.

Written for readers who enjoy fast-paced thrillers, crime fiction, mystery, romantic suspense, and stories driven by personal stakes, the novel delivers both emotional urgency and suspenseful momentum as danger closes in. Rafael’s role as protector adds depth to the story as he confronts not only an old enemy, but also the possibility that the person threatening Hannah is closer than anyone imagined.

Paris Noir: Deadly Obsession received recognition from the International Impact Book Awards, winning at the 2025 International Impact Book Awards. Wilson is also nominated under True Crime for Author of the Year at the International Impact Book Awards.

Bree T. Wilson is the author of Paris Noir: Deadly Obsession, a suspense-driven work that blends mystery, danger, betrayal, and emotional tension. Through vivid settings and high-stakes storytelling, Wilson creates a compelling narrative that moves from Paris to Las Vegas and back again, keeping readers focused on the question at the heart of the novel: Who can survive when every clue leads back to the same dangerous place?

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Paris-Noir-Obsession-Bree-Wilson/dp/B0GNGXLWKD

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