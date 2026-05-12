Noetic Marj Odyssey Unveils a Gripping Sci-Fi Journey of Power, Survival, and Destiny

Noetic Marj Odyssey: A Novella Trilogy in One Book by Inga M. Nelson

Inga M. Nelson crafts a visionary trilogy following a gifted young heroine navigating danger, advanced technology, and a future shaped by climate and conflict.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Inga M. Nelson introduces an imaginative and suspenseful science fiction experience with Noetic Marj Odyssey: A Novella Trilogy in One Book. Blending elements of speculative science, adventure, and coming-of-age storytelling, the book delivers a compelling narrative centered on identity, power, and survival in a rapidly changing world.

The story follows Marjorie Glass, known as Marj, whose life takes a dramatic turn after a childhood accident unlocks a mysterious ability. She gains the power to communicate with her deceased great-great-grandfather, a decorated pilot whose legacy becomes both inspiration and guidance. Set in a future shaped by environmental collapse and rising global instability, Marj dreams of becoming a pilot herself, with aspirations that extend far beyond Earth. However, her unique gift soon attracts the attention of a covert and dangerous organization determined to control her abilities for its own agenda.

As Marj grows older, she finds herself pursued by forces that seek to exploit her potential through experimental and ethically questionable methods. Refusing to become a tool for manipulation, she is thrust into a life on the run, forced to navigate a world where trust is uncertain and danger is constant. Along the way, she encounters unexpected allies, each with their own motivations, challenging her to discern who she can rely on as she fights to protect her autonomy.

The inspiration behind Noetic Marj Odyssey reflects a fascination with the intersection of emerging technology, human consciousness, and the ethical dilemmas that arise when power is misunderstood or abused. Nelson weaves together futuristic concepts with emotional depth, creating a narrative that explores not only external conflict but also internal growth and resilience. The inclusion of interconnected novellas allows readers to experience Marj’s evolution across multiple stages of her journey, from Earth to the far reaches of Mars.

Ideal for readers who enjoy science fiction that combines high-stakes adventure with thoughtful exploration of identity and morality, Noetic Marj Odyssey appeals to audiences interested in futuristic worlds, strong female protagonists, and stories that examine the consequences of technological advancement. The book is distributed through Ingram Wholesale and is available through various retailers.

For readers curious to see more, a video book trailer is available online: https://youtu.be/HQ3Xfg80Upw

Inga M. Nelson is an author known for her creative storytelling and ability to blend science fiction with human emotion. Collaborating with illustrator Nicholas Donovan Mueller, she brings a vivid and immersive dimension to the narrative, enhancing the reader’s experience through both words and visual artistry.

With its dynamic storytelling and thought-provoking themes, Noetic Marj Odyssey stands as a captivating exploration of courage, choice, and the unknown future that awaits humanity.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0ePBxiXe

https://www.amazon.com/Noetic-Marj-Odyssey-Novella-Trilogy-ebook/dp/B0D2RDLYHV/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1OW3NEFWAFGOS&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ExlRMGxejn6v3VC1hIv2mQ.jeTRXNmKRF1nmudRqfvFheubm2g-2t394ppabEWZwfU&dib_tag=se&keywords=noetic+marj+odyssey&qid=1720815836&sprefix=noetic+marj+odyssey%2Caps%2C120&sr=8-1

https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/noetic-marj-odyssey-a-novella-trilogy-in-one-book/9781038307521.html

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/noetic-marj-odyssey-inga-m-nelson/1145501840?ean=2940185879221

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