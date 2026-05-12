Governor Stein Highlight Grants to Strengthen Rural North Carolina in Edenton

Today Governor Josh Stein and Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development Reginald Speight visited the town of Edenton to showcase the state’s partnership with local governments to expand economic opportunity in rural North Carolina.

To ensure small town North Carolina thrives, we need to invest in downtowns and local economies,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Grants from the Rural Infrastructure Authority are helping towns like Edenton repurpose aging buildings to attract new companies, strengthen utilities, and keep Main Streets buzzing.”

“Rural communities are essential to North Carolina’s continued growth and success,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Through strategic investments in downtown revitalization, infrastructure, workforce development, and broadband access, we are helping communities like Edenton build on their strengths, attract new opportunities, and create a stronger future for residents and businesses alike.”

During Governor Stein’s walking tour of downtown Edenton, he made several stops at local businesses and grant-funded projects that are contributing to the town’s economic vibrancy. The Governor stopped by Provalus, an IT outsourcing firm that is investing $6.48 million and creating 61 jobs to establish a Center of Excellence in downtown Edenton. The Governor also visited the Kraken Coffeehouse and toured Down East Preservation, an award-winning conservation and design firm that is expanding eastern North Carolina’s historic preservation efforts. In addition,. Governor Stein shopped around at Surf, Wind and Fire, a locally owned outdoor lifestyle store, to learn about how Edenton’s Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) initiative is working to develop a stronger regional outdoor recreation economy.

Governor Stein recently announced that North Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) had approved 12 grant requests for local governments totaling more than $5.8 million. The grants include commitments to create a total of 277 jobs, and additional investment from private and public sources is expected to reach more than $43 million. Among the grant recipients was Edenton, which is receiving an $850,000 Rural Downtown Economic Development Grant (RDED) to support lighting improvements for its historic downtown. The Edenton project is expected to leverage public and private investments totaling $458,331.

“Programs supported through the Rural Infrastructure Authority are making a meaningful difference in communities across our state,” said Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Reginald Speight. “Edenton’s investments in its historic downtown and outdoor recreation economy demonstrate how rural communities can preserve their unique character while creating new pathways for economic growth, tourism, and job creation.”

Governor Stein is committed to delivering on the promise of North Carolina – that where you come from will not limit how far you can go – and he is focused on expanding opportunity to every corner of the state. Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by investing in rural infrastructure projects to strengthen regional economic capacity. The Governor’s budget funds youth apprenticeship programs through NC Career Launch, supports apprenticeships in rural North Carolina, and provides work-based learning grants to small businesses. His budget would increase funding for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs tailored to high-demand sectors across the state, including in rural communities.

Last month, Governor Stein announced the launch of major broadband projects throughout North Carolina that will connect 93,000 homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet access by 2030 through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

In 2025, rural communities across the state were awarded more than $136 million through state rural grant programs, including the Rural Infrastructure Authority. These programs expand economic opportunity through housing and building revitalization, infrastructure upgrades, and business development.

In March, Governor Stein kicked off his Rural Listening Tour, where he and cabinet secretaries are traveling throughout the state to meet with community leaders and residents to hear their concerns and priorities for strengthening rural communities. The tour represents the Stein administration’s whole-of-government approach to rural development. Earlier this year, Governor Stein launched “100 Counties Strong,” an award-winning dashboard highlighting how his administration is investing in people and places across the state. Click here to learn more about upcoming Rural Listening Sessions.