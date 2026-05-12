Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation Strengthening Animal Welfare Protections and Consumer Safeguards
PALM BEACH, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 559 and SB 1004, strengthening Florida’s animal cruelty laws, increasing protections for vulnerable animals, expanding accountability for abusers, and enhancing consumer protections related to pet sales and financing.
“Florida has become a leader in protecting animals and holding accountable those who harm them. Today, we built on that record with new legislation to strengthen penalties for animal abuse and improve consumer protections for pet owners,” said Governor DeSantis. “HB 559 gives law enforcement and local communities additional tools to crack down on animal abuse, including new felony penalties for horrific acts of animal cruelty. SB 1004 enhances legal protections for Floridians who buy and own pets and provides real accountability for businesses that violate the law. In Florida, anyone who mistreats or exploits animals—or tries to defraud those who care about them—will be held accountable.”
Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has taken major steps to strengthen animal welfare protections, support responsible pet ownership, and hold animal abusers accountable.
In 2025, the Governor signed Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law, increasing penalties for abandoning animals during natural disasters and enhancing sentencing for severe acts of animal abuse. Governor DeSantis also previously signed legislation authorizing emergency responders to transport and provide emergency care to injured police canines, while increasing penalties for harming law enforcement, fire, and search-and-rescue animals.
HB 559 strengthens Florida law against animal cruelty and abuse by:
- Creating new felony offenses for adults who cause or encourage minors to participate in aggravated animal cruelty, animal fighting, or sexual abuse involving animals.
- Increasing criminal penalties for animal fighting and baiting offenses under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.
- Requiring juveniles convicted of animal cruelty offenses to undergo psychological evaluation and treatment if necessary.
- Expanding Florida’s animal abuse offender database maintained by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
- Increasing enforcement tools for local governments by raising maximum civil penalties for animal cruelty ordinance violations and imposing stronger penalties on repeat offenders.
SB 1004 strengthens consumer protections involving pet sales by:
- Requiring pet dealers to disclose financing terms before a sale is finalized.
- Allowing consumers to terminate financing agreements without penalty if an animal is later found unfit for purchase because of illness or disease.
- Requiring pet dealers to provide veterinary medical records documenting examinations, medications, and treatments provided to the animal.
- Requiring written notice informing consumers of their rights under Florida law, including the ability to return or exchange a sick animal and seek reimbursement for veterinary costs.
- Making violations enforceable under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.
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