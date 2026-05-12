Beyond the Broken Pew Explores Church Hurt, Healing, and the Search for Grace Beyond Shame

Beyond the Broken Pew: A Journey Through Church Hurt, Exile, and the Search for Grace by K.M. Richards

K. M. Richards shares a deeply personal journey through religious trauma, rejection, and rediscovering faith through compassion, truth, and healing grace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her courageous and emotionally powerful memoir, Beyond the Broken Pew: A Journey Through Church Hurt, Exile, and the Search for Grace, author K. M. Richards opens an honest conversation about religious trauma, spiritual identity, and the difficult path toward healing after church hurt. Through vulnerable storytelling and reflective insight, the book explores the emotional impact of growing up in an environment where acceptance often felt conditional and faith became intertwined with fear, shame, and performance.

Raised in a strict Pentecostal church where outward behavior defined spiritual worth, Richards recounts how early teachings shaped her understanding of belonging, obedience, and personal value. From clothing and appearance to speech and conduct, every aspect of life carried spiritual scrutiny. However, when personal hardships, family trauma, and painful public experiences began to unravel the certainty she once depended on, the system that promised protection instead deepened feelings of isolation and unworthiness.

At the heart of Beyond the Broken Pew is the exploration of how shame can quietly take root within faith communities when compassion is replaced by control and judgment overshadows grace. Richards thoughtfully examines the emotional consequences of religious environments that emphasize perfection over healing while offering readers an honest reflection on what it means to question long-held beliefs without abandoning spiritual hope.

The memoir is not simply a story about leaving painful religious experiences behind. It is ultimately a story of rediscovery, healing, and learning to reconnect with faith without fear or performance. Through her personal journey, Richards encourages readers to seek a relationship with God grounded in truth, understanding, and grace rather than condemnation or rigid expectation.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to give voice to those who have silently struggled with church hurt, rejection, or spiritual confusion. Richards wrote the book to remind readers that they are not alone in their questions, pain, or desire for healing. Her message offers hope for individuals seeking to rebuild their faith and sense of identity after experiencing emotional wounds within religious spaces.

Written for readers navigating religious trauma, spiritual uncertainty, or emotional healing, Beyond the Broken Pew resonates with anyone who has ever felt judged rather than loved within a faith community. Its honest and compassionate perspective creates space for reflection, restoration, and renewed hope beyond painful experiences.

K. M. Richards is an author committed to sharing stories of healing, self-discovery, and spiritual restoration. Through authentic storytelling and emotional honesty, she encourages readers to pursue grace, truth, and personal wholeness while navigating the complexities of faith and identity.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/09AE794l

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