Eleplan Launches Seed Raise Following $100,000 OpenAI-Sponsored Grand Prize Win at ASU+GSV

AI-powered care planning platform recognized at the 2026 Global AI Challenge for advancing care continuity and support for neurodiverse individuals and families

Every time care changes hands, families are asked to retell and reconstruct an entire life. We’re building the infrastructure to change that.” — Amanda Lukof

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleplan, the AI-powered care continuity platform built for families navigating disability, aging, and complex care, today announced the launch of its Seed financing round following its recent Grand Prize win at the inaugural 2026 Global AI Challenge, hosted by The Spark Center for Innovation in Learning at Arizona State University and presented at the ASU+GSV Summit.Eleplan received the competition’s top honor, a $100,000 award comprised of cash and OpenAI credits, in recognition of its innovative use of AI to transform fragmented caregiving information - documents, routines, notes, medical records, and lived experience - into structured, searchable, secure intelligence that can move with a person across caregivers, providers, and life transitions.“Caregiving has been held together by people’s memories, notes, and sheer effort for far too long,” said Amanda Lukof, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleplan. “Every time care changes hands, families are asked to retell and reconstruct an entire life. We’re building the infrastructure to change that.”The 2026 Global AI Challenge brought together ventures focused on expanding access and opportunity for neurodiverse learners, showcasing how AI can drive scalable, human-centered innovation. The competition reflects Arizona State University’s broader charter commitment to measure success “not by whom we exclude, but by whom we include.”Eleplan was inspired after Lukof spent decades watching her own family navigate care for her brother, Liam, who has autism and other complex needs. Together with her partner and CTO Zachary Pucci, Lukof built Eleplan to transform the caregiving experience from one of information overwhelm to empowered agency.The recognition comes amid growing national attention on caregiving infrastructure and the role AI may play in improving continuity of care, reducing caregiver burden, and helping systems better support individuals with complex needs.“We believe AI has enormous potential in care,” Lukof added. “But only if it’s built around real families, real transitions, and the reality of how caregiving actually happens.”Since receiving the award in April, Eleplan has continued expanding enterprise partnerships and pilot initiatives across disability, aging, and care coordination ecosystems while advancing its AI infrastructure and care intelligence capabilities.About EleplanEleplan is an AI-powered care continuity platform designed for navigating disability, aging, and complex care. By transforming fragmented care information into structured, secure, and searchable intelligence, Eleplan helps families, caregivers, and providers coordinate care more effectively across transitions and throughout a person’s lifetime.

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