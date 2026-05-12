FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 12, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Baltimore City Public Schools students awarded $23,500 in scholarships through Courting Art Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. – On May 11, 2026, the District Court in Baltimore City unveiled 20 finalists and 10 winners of the Courting Art Baltimore contest. Students from 17 Baltimore City public high schools submitted 169 pieces of artwork created in various mediums in this year’s contest. Scholarships totaling $23,500 were awarded to seven student finalists for post-high school degrees, and two students received an opportunity to participate in the Maryland Institute College of Art’s (MICA) Young People’s Studio program.

“I congratulate all of the students on their inspiring artwork, and I encourage them to follow their passions with their whole hearts,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “Courting Art Baltimore not only brings young people and the community together in a unique way by showcasing their artistic talent, but it also highlights the varied and important perspectives of Baltimore’s youth and their experiences. I am honored to have their artwork decorate the courthouse for the past decade for the public to reflect upon and enjoy. I also applaud Judge Halee Weinstein’s vision in bringing this program to Baltimore’s young artists.”

Presented by the District Court in Baltimore City, Courting Art Baltimore is a partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools, Arts Every Day, the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), and the CollegeBound Foundation. The contestants’ artwork showcases the creative talent of Baltimore City public high school youth and connects both the legal and local communities in Baltimore City.

“The District Court of Maryland, in Baltimore City, is excited to continue participating in this rewarding school and community-based art program,” said Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court. “People often visit courthouses during stressful times in their lives. The students’ artwork displayed at the Eastside District courthouse brings joy, peace, and reflection to court visitors while creating a public space to view and display their work.”

The Courting Art Baltimore panelists who served as judges for the art contest included Baltimore City District Court Judge Lydie Glynn; Brian D. Katzenberg, Esq. of Stavisky, Yoffe & Castro, P.A. and Courting Art Baltimore Chair; Natovian McLeod, Director of Youth and Community Education, MICA; Amanda Paige, Gordon Feinblatt LLC; and Hana Scott, First Lady of Baltimore.

“I continue to be amazed every year by the students’ artwork, their insight, and their thoughtfulness. I congratulate all of the students on their artwork and thank them for turning the walls of the courthouse into an art gallery,” said Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, who presides and founded Courting Art Baltimore.

Judge Weinstein created Courting Art Baltimore in 2015 after adapting it from a program visited in Pennsylvania and replicated in Baltimore with help and support of Baltimore City Public Schools and the Arts Every Day program.

“Courting Art Baltimore is a powerful reminder that young people’s creativity deserves to be seen, celebrated, and invested in,” said Julia DiBussolo, Executive Director of Arts Every Day. “These students are sharing their perspectives, experiences, and hopes through art, and in doing so, they are helping transform a public space into a place of reflection, connection, and inspiration. We are proud to partner with the courts and Baltimore City Public Schools to elevate student voices and expand opportunities for the next generation of artists and leaders.”

In addition to scholarships, Courting Art Baltimore awarded each of the 20 finalists with a $50 gift card.

The scholarship and MICA Studio winners are:

First Place: Kaitlin Davis, Merganthaler Vocational Technical High School, $7,500

Second Place: McKenzie Egarton, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, $5,000

Third Place: Bree Paschall, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, $4,000

Fourth Place: Danji Sofia, REACH! Partnership School, $3,000

Fifth Place: Christian Hicks, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, $2,000

Sixth Place: JaéLynn Newby-Goode, Patterson High School, $1,000

Founder’s Choice: Andrea Torres-Aguiano, Western High School, $1,000

MICA Young Peoples Studio:

Chy’a Fosque, REACH! Partnership School

Rickiyah Degraffinreid, Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

The participating high schools included:

Academy of College and Career Exploration

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Art

Baltimore City College

Baltimore Design School

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Baltimore Polytechnic High School

Claremont High School

ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School

Digital Harbor

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Forest Park High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School

Patterson High School

REACH! Partnership School

Renaissance Academy

Western High School

The student finalists’ artwork has been professionally reproduced for long-term display at the Eastside Courthouse located at 1400 East North Avenue.

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