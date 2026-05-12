Martina McBride is coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa Rhythm City Casino Resort

Martina McBride is coming to Rhythm City Casino Davenport, Iowa September 13 at 8 PM

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseMo Hyder, GM563-328-8000 Martina McBride is coming to Rhythm City Casino Sunday, September 13, 2026Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino ResortTickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $71.20, $81.90, $92.60, $103.30, and $114.00, this includes tax and an online/phone ticketing fee. The online/phone ticketing fee is waived when you purchase tickets at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. Tickets are on sale now!Martina McBrideMultiple Grammy nominee Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Martina has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chap in Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.In 2019 Martina received the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to Country Music. Martina was honored during the 46th Annual Common Wealth Awards of Distinguished Service for her philanthropic work and contributions to society. In 2021 Martina unveiled her first exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, titled "The Power of Her Voice".Martina has released two cookbooks - the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently Martina launched her own wine label, Luna & Finn, named after her beloved pets.When Martina isn't in the studio, she focuses her time on charitable causes dear to her heart through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative.𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

Martina McBride - This One's For The Girls (Official Video)

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