León Y Sol Introduces Sol Hour: A Weekly Ritual for the People Who Show Up

Every Thursday, in cities across the country, the premium tequila brand is rewriting what gathering looks like, one golden hour and one Sol y Soda at a time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, León Y Sol officially launches Sol Hour, a national gathering ritual designed to reclaim the moment between the last thing you had to do and the first person you wanted to see. Every Thursday, in living rooms, on rooftops, behind bars, and across restaurants nationwide, Sol Hour invites people into a deliberate pause: live music, golden light, and the brand's signature Sol y Soda, poured slowly and with intention.

Sol Hour is not a happy hour. It is a ritual. A weekly counterweight to the rush, the scroll, and the obligatory after work drink. It is built for the people who show up because they want to be there, not because they have nowhere else to be.

"Sol Hour was born from a simple observation: the best moments in life don't happen by accident. They happen because someone poured something good, lit something warm, and made room at the table," said [Founder / Spokesperson Name, Title, León Y Sol]. "We wanted to give that moment a name, a recipe, and a regular time on the calendar. Every Thursday. Everywhere. That's Sol Hour."

The Signature Serve: Sol y Soda

At the heart of Sol Hour is the Sol y Soda, a cocktail engineered for long tables and slow light. It pairs León Y Sol Blanco (or its sister brand, NeQuila) with fresh lime, soda, and saffron honey, finished with a rim of Shishi salt. Two traditions in one glass. One golden pour built for conversation that lingers.

The full recipe, video tutorial, and a downloadable Sol Hour menu are available now at leonysol.com/pages/sol-hour.

Two Ways to Sol Hour: Host or Attend

Sol Hour is built to travel. The brand is rolling out the experience through two channels:

For Venues and Bars. León Y Sol is partnering with bars, restaurants, and event spaces nationwide to bring the full Sol Hour experience to local communities. Partners receive a Sol Hour Kit (signage, glassware, table tents, menu cards), customizable menu templates, bartender training on the Sol y Soda, social and event promotion support, a public listing on the brand's Sol Hour page, and access to hosted nights featuring artists from the brand's collaboration with EMPIRE.

For Anyone, At Home. No venue required. León Y Sol is equipping at home hosts with everything they need to throw their own Sol Hour: a downloadable menu, the Sol y Soda recipe, and a built in Sol y Soda Planner that estimates how many bottles, ounces of lime, and ounces of saffron honey syrup a gathering will need. Whether it is a dinner party, a rooftop session, or a backyard at sundown, Sol Hour is designed to be hosted, not just attended.

A Living, Growing Movement

Sol Hour is already happening. The brand is documenting real gatherings as they unfold, with a continuously updated feed of moments from tables across the country. Drinkers, hosts, and venue partners can find one another, and find a Sol Hour near them, at leonysol.com/pages/sol-hour.

Sol Hour is not about the drink. It's about who you're with when you pour it.

About León Y Sol

León Y Sol is a premium tequila brand crafting Blanco and Reposado expressions made for the moments that matter. The brand also includes its sister label NeQuila and the cultural platform ROAR by León Y Sol. Built on the belief that tequila is best shared, slowly, and with the right people, León Y Sol is for the ones who show up.

Learn more at leonysol.com, and follow along on Instagram and TikTok at @leonysoltequila

MEDIA CONTACT León Y Sol Press Office press@leonysol.com

Please drink responsibly. Must be of legal drinking age.

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