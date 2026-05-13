Fortuna Business Management Consulting Expands Enterprise Infrastructure Initiative with Krytheon

Fortuna Krytheon Inc.

Workforce, staffing, payroll-support, and operational infrastructure initiative aligned with Krytheon’s treasury and cross-border enterprise platform.

Our initiative with Krytheon is focused on supporting more integrated infrastructure designed for modern workforce development and enterprise execution.” — Jack Smith, CEO & Founder, Fortuna

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortuna Business Management Consulting (“Fortuna”), the veteran-owned consulting and staffing company providing workforce development, operational deployment, systems integration, and enterprise support services, today announced the expansion of its strategic enterprise infrastructure initiative with Krytheon Inc. (“Krytheon”), the governance-first enterprise infrastructure company developing institutional systems for treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, and enterprise operational environments.The initiative is focused on integrating workforce development, staffing infrastructure, payroll-support environments, operational deployment workflows, contractor and vendor support, and enterprise operational services alongside Krytheon’s evolving treasury and cross-border infrastructure platform.The collaboration supports broader efforts to connect workforce infrastructure, operational coordination, treasury workflows, and enterprise support systems within unified governance-driven enterprise platforms designed for modern enterprise and institutional use cases.Portions of the initiative are currently operating in internal and partner integration environments supporting workforce development, operational workflow management, staffing infrastructure, treasury coordination, and enterprise support activities across multiple use cases.Fortuna provides IT consulting, staffing support, systems integration, operational deployment services, contact center infrastructure, project management, and workforce development solutions for government agencies, enterprises, and organizations across multiple industries.Under the initiative, Fortuna is expected to support operational capabilities related to workforce administration, staffing support, payroll-support coordination, employer-of-record support functions, operational deployment workflows, contractor coordination, and enterprise operational services designed to complement Krytheon’s broader enterprise infrastructure strategy.“Organizations increasingly require infrastructure capable of supporting workforce development operations, staffing support, treasury-related workflows, and operational execution within scalable business environments,” said Jack Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fortuna. “Our initiative with Krytheon is focused on supporting more integrated infrastructure designed for modern workforce development and enterprise execution.”Alice Parenti, Chief Operating Officer of Fortuna, commented: “Enterprises increasingly require scalable systems capable of coordinating staffing, payroll-support workflows, workforce administration, and operational deployment within integrated business environments. Our work with Krytheon is focused on building practical operational infrastructure intended to support modern enterprise coordination.”“Modern enterprise operations increasingly require integrated systems capable of coordinating treasury activity, operational workflows, workforce infrastructure, and enterprise execution within governance-driven environments," Aylin Orial, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Krytheon, stated. Our work with Fortuna supports the broader operational coordination layer surrounding Krytheon’s evolving enterprise infrastructure platform.”The current phase of development is focused on enterprise workflow integration, operational coordination systems, workforce infrastructure capabilities, treasury coordination environments, and strategic relationships involving enterprise operational infrastructure and regulated financial counterparties where applicable.Banking, custody, treasury management, foreign exchange execution, regulated payroll movement, and regulated payment activities are expected to be performed through approved financial institutions and regulated counterparties where applicable. Krytheon’s role remains focused on orchestration, workflow coordination, operational infrastructure, evidence-based execution support, and enterprise systems integration.About Fortuna Business Management ConsultingFortuna Business Management Consulting is a veteran-owned consulting and staffing company providing IT consulting, workforce development, staffing support, systems integration, operational deployment services, contact center infrastructure, project management, and enterprise support solutions for government agencies, enterprises, and organizations across multiple industries.About Krytheon Inc.Krytheon Inc. is developing governance-first infrastructure for institutional treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, enterprise operational systems, and workforce-related operational environments. The Company is focused on integrating operational intelligence, workflow orchestration, treasury-routing systems, workforce infrastructure, and institutional coordination into scalable enterprise platforms designed to support modern global business operations.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated platform development, operational initiatives, integration activities, workforce infrastructure capabilities, strategic relationships, enterprise systems initiatives, and future business activities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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