Ms. Foundation for Women Honors Patti Russo for National Leadership in Women’s Political Training

TCSYale Executive Director Patricia (Patti) Russo stands with Ms. Foundation President & CEO Teresa C. Younger at the Women of Vision Awards, where Russo was named the first recipient of the award created in Younger’s honor.

Award recognized Russo’s work cultivating the next generation of political leaders

[The Campaign School at Yale] cultivates the next generation of political leaders and shows them how to maximize power and influence once they are in the door.” — Ms. Foundation President & CEO Teresa C. Younger,

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Campaign School at Yale (TCSYale) proudly announces that Executive Director Patricia (Patti) Russo has been honored with the first ever Teresa C. Younger Award at Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

The new award recognizes a feminist champion whose most enduring quality is the leadership they cultivate in others. This distinction reflects Russo’s decades long commitment to preparing women to lead with confidence, courage, and impact.

TCSYale is an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit that trains women and underrepresented leaders to run for office. Founded in 1994, the School offers an intensive Summer Session hosted at Yale Law School and several 1-day “The Basics” training.

Russo, who has served as Executive Director of TCSYale for 16 years, was honored alongside national changemakers including Tarana Burke, Blair Imani, Fatima Goss Graves, Pua Case, and the Girl Scouts of the USA. The event raised more than $270,000 to support the Ms. Foundation’s advocacy, grantmaking, and capacity building work.

In presenting the award to Russo, Ms. Foundation for Women President & CEO Teresa C. Younger said TCSYale under Russo’s leadership “cultivates the next generation of political leaders and shows them how to maximize power and influence once they are in the door.”

“[Russo] intentionally and deliberately uses her voice to do the hard and nuanced work that it takes to raise up and change the world for women. She doesn’t do it easily, but she does it diligently. She speaks everyday to women and gender-expansive people who are striving to figure out what their leadership voice is going to look like. To lead campaigns. To have their voices heard. To write and shape the policy, and to use their skills to make feminist issues a priority,” Younger said.

In her remarks, Russo paid tribute to outgoing Ms. Foundation President & CEO Teresa C. Younger, for whom the award is named.

“When Teresa started at Ms., she could see something many of us couldn’t even imagine,” Russo said. “Her vision was so far reaching and her success has been monumental. Her success is our success. What an honor it is to be part of her legacy.”

The award underscores Russo’s international influence in expanding women’s political leadership. Under her direction, TCSYale’s flagship Summer Session has become one of the most respected and rigorous campaign training programs in the country.

“Patti’s leadership has transformed not only our students, but the communities they go on to serve,” said the TCSYale Board of Directors President Aubrey Mongomery. “Her work embodies the belief that when women lead, our democracy becomes stronger, more representative, and more responsive.”

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for women in public life, as rising hostility toward candidates has made many hesitate before stepping forward. Russo has been a steadfast national voice urging continued investment in women’s leadership and ensuring that those ready to serve have the training and support they need.

About The Campaign School at Yale

The Campaign School at Yale is a nonpartisan political leadership training program for candidates and campaign staff dedicated to increasing the number and influence of women in elected and appointed office. Through its intensive Summer Session and year round training programs, TCSYale equips women with the skills, strategy, and confidence to run for office or lead campaigns at every level of government.

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