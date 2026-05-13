Heidi Richards Mooney Releases The Expectant Author, A Transformational Guide for Aspiring Authors and Thought Leaders

The Expectant Author by Heidi Richards Mooney, a new nonfiction guide helping aspiring authors write, finish, and publish their books with confidence.

The Expectant Author introduces a unique trimester-based framework created to help aspiring authors write, finish, and publish their books with confidence.

Writing a book is more than a creative project, it’s an opportunity to share your voice and leave a lasting legacy.” — Heidi Richards Mooney

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, publisher, and marketing strategist Heidi Richards Mooney announces the release of her new book, The Expectant Author: A Trimester-by-Trimester Guide to Writing and Delivering the Book Inside You, now available on Amazon.

This innovative nonfiction guide is designed for entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders who want to write a book but feel uncertain about where to begin. By introducing a structured, three-phase “trimester” approach, The Expectant Author simplifies the writing process while helping authors move from idea to completed manuscript with clarity and purpose.

With a focus on both mindset and execution, the book addresses common challenges faced by aspiring authors, including overwhelm, lack of structure, and self-doubt. Readers are guided step-by-step through developing their concept, organizing their ideas, and bringing their message to life in a way that resonates with their audience.

In addition to writing guidance, The Expectant Author explores how publishing a book can elevate personal brand visibility, establish authority, and create new opportunities for speaking, media exposure, and business growth.

“Writing a book is one of the most powerful ways to share your expertise and create lasting impact,” says Richards Mooney. “This book was written to help people not only start—but finish—and confidently share their work with the world.”

Launch Team Recognition

The release of The Expectant Author is supported by a dedicated launch team of entrepreneurs, authors, and professionals who believe in the power of sharing one’s message. These individuals are helping amplify the book’s reach through their networks, communities, and platforms.

Launch Team Members Include: Timmy Mooney, Jennifer Richards (All Area Roofing), Suzannah Richards (Ocean Wealth), Sasha Shulman (Sasha Shulman Law), Devon Obert (USAF), Danielle Obert (Photographer), James O'Hern (Author), Cecilia Vicuna (Artist & Author), Madison Obert (All Area Roofing), Logan Obert, Tina & Ricky Sirgany (Ricky Sirgany Art), Jim Barber (The Barber Shop), Bob Burg (Best-Selling Author), Daisy Wright (Executive Leadership Coach), Gina Aronoff, Rosana Calambichis (Big Chef), Evie Diaz (Author), Biba Pedron (Author) and Zenobia Bailey (Health and Wellness Writer)

Who This Book Is For:

*The Expectant Author is ideal for individuals who:

*Want to write a nonfiction book but don’t know where to start

*Have started writing but struggle to finish

*Seek a clear, structured approach to the writing process

*Want to use a book to build authority and grow their business

*Are ready to share their story, expertise, or message

“The book is already inside you. This is your time to deliver it.” — Heidi Richards Mooney

About the Author

Heidi Richards Mooney is an author, publisher, and marketing strategist with decades of experience helping entrepreneurs gain visibility and credibility. She is the publisher of WE Magazine for Women and the founder of Women in Ecommerce™ (WECAI.org), a global organization supporting women in business.

As President of Redhead Marketing, Inc., she has helped countless professionals leverage content, media, and strategic marketing to grow their influence and impact.

Availability

The Expectant Author is now available on Amazon.

Purchase here: https://ExpectantAuthor.com

Media Contact:

Heidi Richards Mooney

Heidi@HeidiRichards.com

HeidiRichards.com

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