Screenshot of the Chat with SuperAgent

AIreviews SuperAgent - designed to leverage reviews to drive new business.

Consumers are tired of chatbot guesses and paid ad placements. Our new SuperAgent puts businesses directly in the conversation, turning AI search into a powerful booking engine.” — Steve Churchill

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIreviews is the patented, voice-first, GEO located AI engine that collects reviews for products and services from ALL sources. It creates a summary using the actual language from the reviews. Then it reads the top 3 and bottoms 3 reviews. Today AIreviews announced the launch of their AIreviews SuperAgent , a revolutionary AI agent that transforms how local businesses engage with customers across AI-powered search platforms. SuperAgent acts as an always-on representative for the business—answering questions accurately in the Owner's voice, qualifying leads, and booking appointments directly into the business's calendar without requiring new dashboards or complex setups.In a world where consumers increasingly turn to AI tools like ChatGPT for local recommendations—only to receive invented hours, prices, and suggestions—SuperAgent delivers the opposite: evidence-backed, real-time answers sourced directly from the business itself. Businesses simply paste their hours, pricing, policies, and other details once, and SuperAgent goes live across AIreviews and major consumer AIs in under a minute.Key Features of SuperAgent Include:Zero Setup: No coding or new software required. Update information once, and it propagates everywhere.24/7 Availability: Answers customer inquiries at any time, including nights, weekends, and holidays.Action-Oriented: Goes beyond chat—quotes pricing, checks real-time availability, and completes bookings.Single Source of Truth: Ensures consistent, up-to-date information across platforms, eliminating stale data on Google, Yelp, and elsewhere.Privacy-First: All conversations are auditable, versioned, and fully owned by the business—never shared or used to train external models.Discovery Advantage: Positions businesses prominently in AIreviews searches, where consumers seek trustworthy, ad-free local recommendations."Consumers are tired of chatbot guesses and paid ad placements," said Steve Churchill, Chief Operating Officer (COO). "Our new SuperAgent puts businesses directly in the conversation, turning AI search into a powerful booking engine. Your SuperAgent tells your story and becomes the definitive answer when customers ask about your services."Real-World ImpactBusinesses can use The SuperAgent to handle inquiries and secure bookings seamlessly. The platform supports a wide range of local businesses, including those in healthcare, insurance, professional services, restaurants and more. AIreviews is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for honest, actionable answers about local businesses. Unlike generic AI tools, AIreviews ranks by true fit, cites real evidence, and equips every result with a capable SuperAgent ready to take action. Businesses interested in gaining a competitive edge as AI adoption grows are invited to request early access.For more information or to request early access, visit: aireviews.com/businessAbout AIreviewsWith nearly $2 million in self-funding, AIreviews is building the most trusted platform for consumers seeking honest answers about local businesses. Not powered by advertising, AIreviews is powered by real data and intelligent agents, it cuts through the noise of traditional search and generic AI responses to connect customers directly with the right businesses—complete with instant booking capabilities. AIreviews is currently in the Seed stage of fundraising.Steve ChurchillAIreviews.com, Inc.317-514-9544steve@aireviews.comVisit us on social media:LinkedInInstagram

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